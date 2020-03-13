Classic New World wines for under €8 that should be snapped up

Two New World classics from the Aldi Exquisite range this weekend; both offer great value for money and are well worth trying out.

Aldi Exquisite Collection Padthaway Chardonnay, Australia, €7.99

If in the past you have been put off by the oak in Australian Chardonnay, don’t worry, this is completely unoaked, fruit-filled Chardonnay with tasty ripe melons and pears. Perfect with most seafood dishes. Grilled salmon sounds ideal.

Aldi Exquisite Collection Uco Valley Malbec, Argentina, €7.99

An attractive medium-bodied Malbec with plenty of rounded dark fruits and a touch of spice. It would be good with steak certainly, but roast belly of pork would also work well.