Baking with hay: a weird but wonderful way to cook celeriac

Baking celeriac in hay might raise eyebrows in your family but they will be won over

This can be a dish in its own right but it goes well with most meats and fish. Photograph: iStock

This can be a dish in its own right but it goes well with most meats and fish. Photograph: iStock

 

Hay is for horses, unless you’re a chef working in Aniar. Then it’s for celeriac, or for smoking beef heart or chicken. Of all the weird and wonderful things we do in the restaurant, baking celeriac in hay is one of my favourite. We even make a broth from the skins of the celeriac and the toasted hay.

Did you know Russian peasants used to drink hay tea? I wonder did we drink it in Ireland? My nana’s friend from Bray used to drink boiled water, so perhaps someone might have at some time added a little toasted hay for a few tannic notes. Try it next time you’re having a cup of tea. A wee sprinkle of hay goes a long way. 

Baking celeriac in hay might raise a few eyebrows in your family, but I guarantee they will love it. A casserole dish with a lid is useful, but often I just wrap it in tinfoil.

Place a handful of hay on the bottom of the casserole dish and then place the celeriac on top of the hay. Place another handful of hay over the celeriac and then cover with the lid. Bake in an oven at 180 degrees for one hour, or until the celeriac is tender. You can check if it’s done by inserting a knife into it; your knife should pass easily to the centre if it’s cooked.

Remove the celeriac from the pot and cut off the outer peel. Place this peel back in the pot (with the hay) and cover with water. Simmer for an hour and then strain. I like to reduce it by half (by simmering it) for additional flavour, or add some dried seaweed and mushrooms.

Carve the celeriac into eight and dress with a little oil. Roast in the oven until nicely brown. If you have a blowtorch, it’s fun to char the pieces with it. Place the charred celeriac into the hay broth. This can be a dish in its own right but it goes well with most meats and fish.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.