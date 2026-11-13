Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 10.55 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Cathedral Choir –Jackson in G, Bairstow: I sat down under his shadow, Bairstow: Let all mortal flesh keep silence Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir -Responses: Smith, Psalm: 74 vv 1-12, Leighton: The Second Service, Wood: Expectans expectavi, Preacher:The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. CHORAL MATINS at 09.00 – Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Howells: Collegium Regale & Te Deum, Howells: Salvator mundi, Preacher: Canon Maurice John Elliott. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Spicer, Psalm 78, Tabakova: The Truro Service, Oades: I arise today. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Fri. HOLY COMMUNION at 12.45 Mon-Weds, Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 16 November. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 17 November - Psalm 89, Whitlock: Faburdens, Elgar: They are at rest. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 18 November - Psalm 93, Moore: The Third Service, Harris: Holy is the true light. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 19 November - Psalms 98-101, Jackson: The Truro Service, Tallis: In manus tuas.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish The Second Sunday before Advent. 9am Holy Communion (trad) 10.30am Holy Communion & Holy Baptism. All welcome

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at: https://dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? Visitors are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/