Social workers ‘afraid’ to share information about children due to GDPR concerns

A teddy bear among floral tributes left for Daniel Aruebose at the entrance to the scene in Donabate where human remains were found on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Social workers are often afraid to share information about children due to GDPR concerns, the chief operations officer of the Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) has said.

Caroline Strong said there needs to be an overhaul of how different organisations share information in cases where there are concerns about a child’s welfare.

Ms Strong said many social workers, or other stakeholders who engage with children, are “genuinely afraid” to share information.

“Often what’s quoted is GDPR, ‘I collected that information for my purpose, so I now can’t share it with you for your purpose’.

“I can understand why people are concerned with GDPR but, when it comes to the safety of our children, we really need to stand back and look at that.”

Ms Strong said the “long-awaited” review of the Child Care Act – which is set to update the State’s primary child welfare and protection legislation – is expected to introduce measures aimed at improving communication between different agencies.

She hopes the case of Daniel Aruebose – whose remains were believed to be found on Wednesday following a search in north Dublin – will be a watershed moment in terms of child welfare.

“One would hope” lessons are learned, she said.

Daniel spent the first year of his life in foster care. He was due to be adopted, but his parents changed their minds and he was returned to them over a gradual period.

Tusla, the child and family agency, ceased its involvement with the case in 2020.

Daniel was missing for four years, but his disappearance was not noticed until last month. The Department of Social Protection raised the alarm with Tusla, who then contacted gardaí.

Ms Strong said the details of this particular case won’t be known until a review, and possibly a statutory inquiry, is completed.

“Accountability is important, but it’s more about learning. How do we do better?

“I think people are always afraid of ‘who’s to blame?’. For us, it’s not about blame. It’s about reflection and saying, ‘How can we do better? Where are there gaps that we can fill?’”

Ms Strong said some of these gaps can be “filled within existing structures”. She said there are “plenty of ways that we can share information appropriately” via a network of people who regularly interact with children such as public health nurses, childcare workers and teachers.

“Outside of Tusla, we as a society have a responsibility to all of our children.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Children said the Child Care (Amendment) Bill 2025 is being finalised and will be published “as soon as possible”.

The legislation will “address ongoing intersectional challenges” and place “inter-agency co-operation” on a statutory footing, a statement noted.

The Bill will introduce a duty on Government departments, Tusla, the HSE, the Garda and other relevant bodies “to co-operate with each other, having regard to the best interests of the child”.

“This includes collaboration between such bodies in the planning and delivery of services, and the sharing of information and data.”

A spokeswoman for Tusla described Daniel’s death as “an unimaginable tragedy” and offered “sincere condolences to those who knew and loved [him]”.

“We will continue to engage fully with An Garda Síochána as they continue their investigations, and will provide support and care to those impacted.

“Where there is a serious incident or death involving a child open to or previously known to our service, we conduct a review of our engagement, and that review is sent to the National Review Panel. The review relating to Daniel will be given to Minister Norma Foley by the end of this month.”