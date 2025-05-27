Ministers accused of giving ‘half the picture’ on refugees as more than 40% get positive decisions

Fencing along Mount Street, Dublin, outside the International Protection Office, in April of this year. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

More than 40 per cent of asylum seekers were granted International Protection or permission to remain in the last year, a higher proportion than suggested by Ministers in recent weeks.

The Government has been accused by campaigners of presenting “only half the picture” in public statements on refusal rates.

An analysis of Department of Justice data highlights that almost twice as many applicants ultimately gained protection in their final outcomes compared to the figures that Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy chose.

In February, Mr O’Callaghan said “too many” people were applying for asylum who were “not entitled” to it, citing an 80 per cent refusal figure that applies only to first decisions and not appeals. Mr Brophy has also cited the rate.

In the 13 months to April, 43 per cent of decisions on asylum applications resulted in the individual getting refugee status, subsidiary protection or permission to remain, data published in the department’s monthly International Protection Summary reports shows.

Mr O’Callaghan said 80 per cent of asylum seekers’ applications were “refused in the first instance” in January. He said more than 65 per cent of the 14,000 applicants last year were rejected at the first instance.

However, when appeals decisions are included, the 2024 rejection rate falls to 58 per cent, according to department’s reports.

When a person applies for International Protection, a “first instance” decision is reached as to their eligibility for refugee status, subsidiary protection or permission to remain on humanitarian grounds.

If their application is rejected, they have a right to appeal and may be granted permission to remain.

Data from the department on first-instance decisions show that to the end of April, of the 7,269 asylum applications, 75 per cent were refused. However, when appeals results are included, the refusal rate falls to 62 per cent.

Last year, of the 14,125 asylum applications processed, 9,207, or 65 per cent, were refused at first instance. The inclusion of appeal decisions brings the refusal rate down by 7 per cent.

In some months, more than half of decisions were to grant status – notably in August 2024, when the grant rate was 59 per cent, April 2024, when it was 53 per cent, and in May 2024, when 50 per cent of decisions were positive.

Nick Henderson, Irish Refugee Council chief executive, said its analysis found 42 per cent of decisions since January 2024 were to grant International Protection or permission to remain.

“The final, overall recognition rate is considerably higher than the rate cited by the Government and some Opposition spokespersons.

“It is essential that data is presented accurately and not selectively... Referencing only first-instance recognition rates ... presents only half the picture.

“Second, selectively citing the lower rate risks creating a false impression that the vast majority of applicants do not need protection – when that is not the case.”

A departmental spokesman said: “The figures quoted by the Minister refer to first-instance decisions.

“Many cases in the system are currently being processed under an accelerated procedure and overall, there has been a significant increase in throughput in the International Protection system too. It is therefore likely that the final determination figures will eventually ‘catch up’ and, in time, align more proportionally with first-instance decisions.”