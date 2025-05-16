‘I was very upset about how Coolock came across’: Locals believe handling of asylum-seeker centre plan a ‘disaster’

Barriers at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock, north Dublin, as seen last July. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Most who spoke to The Irish Times in Coolock, north Dublin, on Friday welcomed the news that asylum seekers will not be housed in the former Crown Paints factory site, describing the U-turn as a “victory for the people”.

A small number voiced concern, describing the development as a “win for the far right” and a “dangerous precedent”.

All said the controversy, which last year led to round-the-clock pickets at Malahide Road site and to violent confrontations in July between protesters and gardaí when works began, had been badly mishandled by government.

Marie, who appeared to be in her 70s and was pulling a shopping cart, said it was “good news”.

READ MORE

“There are so many children around and the old folks as well. We can’t have men roaming around at night-time,” she said.

A reported 574 single male asylum seekers were to be accommodated at the proposed International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) site.

[ ‘Coolock says no and we mean it’: How disinformation lit a torch in the north Dublin suburbOpens in new window ]

“It was the wrong decision to put people living there from the start. The site should be used to provide play and youth facilities,” Marie said.

Asked what she thought of last year’s protests, she said: “It was a good thing the people got out and let them know what we felt. It is a victory for the people of the area.”

The former Crown Paints factory was targeted in arson attacks. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Brian, a retired OPW worker, said “lovely” when told the news.

“Fair play to the people [picketing]. They stood by it,” he said.

“I have nothing against people being housed, but I would like to see our own being housed first.

“I have a niece. She has a good lot saved [to buy a house] and a terrific job, but because she’s single the bank won’t give her the rest. She is still in the house with her parents. She is nearly 40. It does make people angry.”

Gary, who emigrated two years ago as he could not afford to rent in Ireland, said he watched the protests online.

“I know from my own parents, they were worried. It was the not knowing who was coming, would they be safe. They weren’t informed. That got them very upset. I’d say they will be delighted,” he said.

“It seemed there wasn’t enough information given. I don’t think there was enough consideration for people’s feelings and concerns.”

Brian and his friend Pat said the protesters “wouldn’t let [male asylum seekers] and were right”.

“I live not far from that area,” Brian said.

“I know what happened at the protests was wrong and it got out of hand . . . it was disgraceful, but you can’t blame the people.

“I am not racist. I have nothing against them, but I think what’s happening is all wrong.”

Asked to explain, he said asylum seekers were “coming down from the North, tearing up passports” and “we don’t know where they’ve come from”.

A woman in her 40s, who did not want to give her name, said: “It’s good if it stops all the arguments that was going on.”

However, Lucy, in her late 20s, described the Government U-turn a “disgrace”.

“People have the right to protest, but I don’t think it should be up to communities to say, ‘not in my back yard’. It sets a dangerous precedent that anyone can do that [in] any town that doesn’t want migrants,” she said.

“It feels like the Government are now basically saying it’s acceptable to set a potential IPAS centre on fire.”

Another woman, in her 30s, said the protests and riots were “a really sad time”.

“I was really upset about how Coolock came across. I don’t think a paint factory is the right place to put people ever, but I also think this country needs to take its responsibility seriously, to welcome people who need it.

“The way Government has handled this who thing has been a disaster.”