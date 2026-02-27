Record high of over 17,000 people homeless, including 5,319 children

Homeless figures have topped 17,000 for the first time. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of homeless people in the State has topped 17,000, a new record high, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

A total of 17,112 individuals were living in emergency accommodation in January, up 378 from December, an increase of 2.3 per cent.

The number of homeless families showed an even greater proportional increase last month. There were 2,555 families in emergency accommodation in January, an increase of 77 on December, or 3.1 per cent.

Homelessness has increased year on year. This time last year, there were 15,286 people in emergency accommodation, including 4,603 children in 2,164 families.

While the total number of people accessing emergency accommodation has increased by just under 12 per cent for the year, the number of homeless families has risen by more than 18 per cent.

The total number of homeless children now stands at 5,319, a 2.5 per cent monthly increase and a 15.6 per cent yearly increase from January 2025.

The latest figures show a reversal in the small reduction in the numbers of homeless people in December, when 16,734 people were accessing local authority-managed emergency accommodation, down from 16,996 in November. The December figures included 2,478 families, down from 2,525 in November.

Last year was the worst year on record for homelessness, with numbers of individuals and families accessing emergency accommodation increasing month on month.

