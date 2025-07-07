Apartment sizes Q&A: What are the planned changes in restrictions?

New guidelines to allow for smaller apartments and higher numbers of small units in individual developments are due to go to Cabinet. Photograph: iStock

Minister for Housing James Browne will bring a memo to Cabinet outlining the changes, which are aimed at reducing the cost per unit and increasing the supply of apartments in urban areas.

What are the current restrictions on apartment sizes and the mix of units in a development?

The number of one-bedroom apartments or studios within any apartment scheme is currently restricted to 50 per cent, with no more than 25 per cent of the entire scheme allowed to be studios.

The minimum floor area for a studio (one person) is 37sq m; 45sq m for a one-bed (two people) unit, 63sq m for a two-bed (three people) unit, 73sq m for a two-bed (four people) and 90sq m for a three-bed (five people) apartment.

There is also a requirement for more than 50 per cent of the units in any one scheme to exceed these minimum floor areas by 10 per cent.

How will these change?

First of all, there will be no restriction on the mix of apartment type within one scheme.

In terms of floor area, the minimum size of a studio apartment will be reduced to 32sq m while a new standard for a three-bedroom, four-person apartment of 76sq m will be introduced. The other units will not change.

The requirement for over 50 per cent of units any one scheme to to exceed these minimum floor areas by 10 per cent will change too, with that requirement reduced to 25 per cent of all units.

Any other changes besides size?

Yes – fewer windows and lifts and less private open space. The current guidelines stipulate that 33 per cent of apartments in urban areas and 50 per cent in suburban areas must be ‘dual aspect’.

What does dual aspect mean you might ask? A dual-aspect dwelling is defined as one with openable windows on two external walls, which may be either on opposite sides of a dwelling or on adjacent sides of a dwelling where the external walls of a dwelling wrap around the corner of a building.

Under the new guidelines, just 25 per cent of apartments in any scheme – urban or suburban – will have to be dual aspect.

In terms of lifts, the current guidelines limit the number of units that can be provided per lift core to a maximum of 12 units. The new guidelines remove any limitation on the number of units per lift and stair core per floor, subject to compliance with building regulations.

There will be no change to the sizes of balconies or private open spaces, but the number of them may be reduced where a communal open space is provided instead or where the value of that private space is negligible due to noise pollution.

Some local authorities require communal spaces in their development plans, based on the size of the development. The new guidelines stipulate that these spaces will not be required on a mandatory threshold basis.

When will these new guidelines be enforced?

Local planning authorities will receive a circular letter when the guidelines are issued, and they will apply to all planning decisions made on applications lodged after the 2025 guidelines come into force.