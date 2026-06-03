US and Iran launch fresh strikes amid stalled ceasefire talks

People swim at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas, Iran, along the Strait of Hormuz. The United States and Iran traded strikes as negotiations between the two sides stalled. Photograph: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/AFP

The US and Iran have exchanged fresh missiles and drone strikes, further jeopardising efforts by Washington to secure a new ceasefire agreement with Tehran.

An Iranian drone and ‌missile attack struck Kuwait’s international airport early on ​Wednesday, causing injuries and forcing authorities to divert flights, Kuwait’s state news ​agency reported.

The attack caused “severe damage” to ⁠the airport’s T1 building, the report ‌said, ‌citing ​the General Civil Aviation Authority.

The US military earlier ⁠said ​two Iranian missiles ​fired at Kuwait fell short ‌or broke apart en ​route, and three missiles launched at ⁠Bahrain were ⁠intercepted ​by US and Bahraini forces.

US Central Command (Centcom) added that Iran launched ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours but all failed to hit targets.

US forces fired a Hellfire missile to disable a tanker attempting to break through the American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, and later said they repelled Iranian reprisal attacks in the region and attacked sites on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said it attacked the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with missiles and drones in response to the strike on Qeshm, a claim Centcom denied.

The latest exchange of fire began when Centcom said it targeted an unladen tanker, the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, on Tuesday.

Centcom said aircraft fired a missile to disable the tankers engine, as it passed through international waters toward Iran’s Kharg Island, north of the strait near Kuwait, after the crew ignored repeated warnings over a 24-hour period.

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US forces also said they shot down three one-way attack drones “launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters” but gave no further details.

American forces also conducted strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island.

The latest exchange of strikes underline the lack of political progress in resolving the Middle East crisis, despite upbeat claims by US secretary of state Marco Rubio in his first appearance before the Senate foreign relations committee since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio testifies during a House Appropriations Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in the White House on Tuesday. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rubio reiterated claims on Tuesday that a deal with Tehran was within reach, and claimed the regime had agreed to negotiate aspects of its nuclear program that it had refused to discuss even a month ago.

His comments come in direct contrast to the messaging from Iran, which has indicated it will suspend peace talks with the US in protest against Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, threatening the collapse of negotiations with Washington.

The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said: “The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”

Israeli warplanes have launched dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon despite a new agreement supposedly brokered by Donald Trump aiming to bolster the tattered ceasefire in Lebanon.

The US president said on Monday that he had stopped an imminent Israeli strike on Beirut and that he had spoken to Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, and representatives of Hizbullah and both agreed that “all shooting will stop”.

But on Tuesday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported 30 Israeli strikes across the south. Near the city of Sidon, rescuers recovered the bodies of six members of the same family, including two children and a woman, after an Israeli strike.

The Israeli military also issued a new evacuation warning for the southern city of Nabatiyeh before new strikes, accusing the “Hizbullah terror organisation” of violating the ceasefire.

The Lexie is the sixth ship that the US military has disabled since its blockade of Iran began on April 13th. The US military said it had so far redirected 122 vessels that were seeking to enter or exit Iranian ports.

On the weekend, US forces hit Iranian radar and drone sites, to which Tehran responded by targeting a military base in Kuwait that it claimed was involved in the US operation. – Guardian/Reuters