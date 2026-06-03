Europe

All EU members agree to open accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova

Both are pressing for membership of 27-nation bloc amid Russia’s four-year invasion of Ukraine

The first group of negotiating chapters cover rule-of-law and ​democratic standards for both countries. Photograph: iStock
The first group of negotiating chapters cover rule-of-law and ​democratic standards for both countries. Photograph: iStock
Wed Jun 03 2026 - 23:531 MIN READ

All ‌members of the European Union agreed to open talks with ‌Ukraine and Moldova on the first cluster of issues in their accession talks, ​Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said early on Thursday.

“Fantastic news,” she wrote on X. “We are one step closer to the ​EU membership: steadily moving towards our goal.”

Cyprus, which holds the ⁠rotating presidency of the EU until Ireland takes over the role on July 1st, said on X ‌it ‌ ​was preparing to formally open talks on the first group of negotiating chapters, ⁠which cover rule-of-law and ​democratic standards, with both ​countries.

“This marks a significant milestone in their European integration ‌path, and sends a ​strong message of EU unity and determination,” it said.

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The ⁠presidency said it ⁠would ​work “towards finalising the discussions” for the formal opening.

Earlier, Hungarian prime minister Peter Magyar said his country and Ukraine had reached an agreement on the rights of the 100,000-strong Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

Magyar had previously said that agreement on ‌the long-running dispute ⁠was essential if Budapest were to agree to Ukraine joining the EU.

Both Ukraine and Moldova ‌are pressing for membership of the 27-member EU after more ​than four years of war pitting ​Kyiv against Moscow. – Reuters

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