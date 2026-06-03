Woman ordered to vacate home after ‘attack’ on pregnant tenant led to emergency C-section

A representative for the landlord said CCTV footage of the incident was shocking and ‘spoke for itself’

A woman has been ordered to leave her rented accommodation after a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal heard she allegedly assaulted a “heavily pregnant” tenant who subsequently required an emergency Caesarean section.

Ciara Butler, a mother of three, received a seven-day termination notice from Co-operative Housing Ireland after the incident involving another resident at Djouce Hall, Bray, Co Wicklow, in February last year.

The woman was later admitted to hospital and had to undergo an emergency Caesarean section, the tribunal heard.

Eimear Kiernan, a representative for the landlord, alleged that before Butler learned there was CCTV footage of the incident, she claimed “she was the one who had been assaulted”. She said the video evidence was shocking and “spoke for itself”.

Although the landlord had not issued the seven-day notice lightly, Kiernan noted “there was a threat to the life of a baby”. Had the landlord not taken action after the incident, the estate could become “lawless”, she added.

Butler told the tribunal she had hoped the matter could be “overlooked”. She said she felt she should have been given a warning rather than a termination notice.

At the time of February’s hearing she said she had a two-week-old baby and two other children and they had “nowhere to go”. She noted that the other tenant was no longer at the development and said she had “never been in trouble before”.

Butler claimed the incident was the result of the other tenant “going for her” in the lobby of the building earlier that day. She said she used her son’s bicycle to “cycle away to escape” this alleged incident, which left her “shaking”.

She sought to adjourn the hearing on two occasions as she wished to introduce further video footage of the lobby into evidence.

However, representatives for the landlord said they reviewed the CCTV, and no footage showed Butler and the other tenant in the lobby at the same time.

She also submitted messages showing the other tenant telling her to “come down” to her door. Butler told the tribunal she went believing the pair could “talk things out” but claimed the other tenant “spat” in her face.

The tribunal did not accept that she went to the other tenant’s door with a view to “sorting out matters”, saying video footage of the incident “showed clearly” that Butler was the aggressor.

The tribunal ruled that the footage showed a “physical assault on a visibly pregnant woman”, adding that it was satisfied Butler had engaged in “physical violence”.

It found the notice of termination to be valid and ordered Butler to vacate the property within 21 days.