Proposals to relax planning rules for cabins not a solution to rental crisis, Minister says

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning John Cummins has said that he does not view proposals to relax planning rules on cabins and modular homes in back gardens as a solution to the rental crisis.

Under a proposal being developed in the Department of Housing, planning exemptions are being considered which would exempt free-standing modular or cabin-style homes from planning permission.

Under current regulations, extensions of up to 40sq m to a home can be built without planning permission, whereas habitable structures of this size must have approval if they are not attached to the home itself.

“Personally, I don’t see this as a rental measure. I see it as the ability of people to be able to have that intergenerational movement that will allow people to live independently,” Mr Cummins told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Mr Cummins said the only change he was suggesting was that the current restrictions would remain in place but the structure would not have to be attached to the main building.

“All of these matters are something that will have to be discussed as part of the public consultation that we’ll have in relation to this. I also look forward to engaging with members of the Opposition in the context of the Joint Oireachtas Committee,” Mr Cummins said.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that the proposal was not a solution to the housing crisis but welcomed the idea of exploring the relaxing of the rules.

“The fact that we already have so many young people spending in some cases up to €40,000 to put up temporary structures in their parents’ back garden just shows the extent of the government’s failure to tackle the housing crisis. Having said that, we’ve long argued for flexibility on precisely this issue,” Mr Ó Broin said.

“Many of our councillors have tabled amendments to city and county development plans to try and get this flexibility and in recognition of the fact that because of the failure of government policy, families are left with no other option.

“We are keen to work with the Minister in a constructive way to get this right. I agree with the Minister that this should operate within exactly the same parameters of the existing exempted development. That is sensible”

According to Mr Ó Broin, there should be an explicit exclusion of rental properties if the rules are changed.

“This should only be where you have an extended family member, but there are also a set of other issues which do need to be very, very carefully considered. So what I would urge the Minister to do is work with Opposition before bringing the regulations to the [Joint Oireachtas] Committee.

“I’m genuinely keen to work with John to get these regulations right, because the mistake here would be to get these regulations wrong and to have unintended consequences.”

Mr Ó Broin said he accepted the bona fides of the Minister of State, but to get the regulations right the Oireachtas committee, the Irish Planning Institute and local authorities needed to be involved to ensure the proposal achieves what was required.

“But it is not a substitute to tackling the bigger issues, which is increasing, accelerating delivery of social, affordable and private for purchase homes,” he said.