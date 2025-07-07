‘Heartbreak after heartbreak’: Sallynoggin residents protest mouldy, damp council flat conditions

Katie Byrne with other tenants from Sallynoggin and surrounding areas holding a protest at the offices of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

“They take their toys out to play, but they’re covered in mould. They take their books out to read at night time, but they’re covered in mould. They ask if they can have a play date or a sleepover, and I have to say no, because I’m terrified that another child is going to get sick. Everything has just been stripped away from the kids.”

Katie Byrne lives in the Pearse maisonettes in Sallynoggin, south Dublin, with her partner and two children: a daughter aged 10 and a son aged 5.

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council-owned flat is a two-bedroom maisonette built in the 1950s that is mouldy and damp.

When the family first moved in seven years ago, the flat was newly painted and felt fresh, but it didn’t take long for the black mould to appear along skirting boards and around the windows.

Katie Byrne said dealing with the damp housing had been 'heartbreak after heartbreak after heartbreak'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Kim Joyce and her daughter Romi (6) with tenants from Sallynoggin and surrounding areas protesting at the offices of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council about the conditions and maintenance of council homes. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

While at the start, Byrne wiped it away and bought dehumidifiers, it did not keep the mould and damp at bay.. Now, black mould covers their blinds, mattresses, clothing, shoes, bed spread and even the couch.

Byrne describes the “constant sickness” that hangs over the home “like a jail sentence”.

Her son was discharged from hospital last week after contracting a fungal infection in his eye from the mould in his room; her daughter has had several perforated eardrums because of the high moisture levels in the house; and Byrne was hospitalised with pneumonia over the winter.

“When you’re a mother, you want the best for your kids, but this is constant. They’re sick, they’re missing school, they can’t go to activities. They can’t go to birthday parties. They can’t have a birthday party here, they can’t have their friends over here,” she says.

Byrne was among residents who protested at the offices of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council on Monday over their living conditions.

Residents say the council homes are dangerous and not fit for habitation. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The protest, organised by the Community Action Tenants Union (CATU), aimed to put pressure on the council to rehouse tenants and make progress with plans for redevelopment.

Protesters left a letter for council representatives outlining the “unacceptable conditions” people were living in, “particularly extreme dampness and mould”, that were “not being addressed through the existing housing maintenance procedures”.

The letter asked for all residents of the maisonette flats in Sallynoggin and Monkstown Farm to be “rehoused as a matter of urgency” and for a “comprehensive retrofit programme” in council houses in Sallynoggin and Oratory Court.

It also asked for a meeting between senior management within the council, residents and representatives from CATU, “within four weeks”.

Meanwhile, for residents like Byrne, the impact of their living conditions continues to take a toll on their day-to-day lives.

“It’s just constant heartbreak after heartbreak after heartbreak,” Byrne says.