Planning rules for cabins and modular homes in back gardens set to be relaxed

Planning rules on cabins and modular homes in back gardens could be relaxed as part of Government efforts to tackle housing supply issues.

Under current regulations, extensions of up to 40sq m to a home can be built without planning permission, whereas habitable structures of this size must have approval if they are not attached to the home itself.

However, under a proposal being developed in the Department of Housing, planning exemptions are being considered which would exempt free-standing modular or cabin-style homes from planning permission.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing John Cummins has met officials in recent days on whether some types of exempted developments could be fast tracked against the backdrop of planning laws passed last year.

The reforms aim to allow “intergenerational movement” between the main house and the smaller home.

The structures would likely be limited in size to those currently allowed without permission but built as traditional home extensions. Therefore, if a structure larger than 40sq m was envisaged it would still need planning permission.

Officials are finalising a paper on the move, which is said to enjoy support from the Civil Service. Submissions will be requested from all Government departments, while a public consultation is also planned. Mr Cummins is understood to favour as quick an introduction of the exemptions as possible.

It is expected that the measure, if approved, would be limited to places where there is sufficient land available on a property.

If approved, it is hoped the exemptions plan would allow younger people struggling to access the housing market an opportunity to live outside the family home in the short term, with their parents in time then having the option to later move into the smaller structure.

Certain issues remain to be thrashed out as part of the process – for example, whether the structure could be sold on independently of the primary home in some circumstances.

The Government has outlined plans to move ahead with a range of reforms as it remains under acute pressure over the housing crisis and against the backdrop of missing its targets on housing last year, including bringing forward greater compulsory purchase order (CPO) powers. On Tuesday, a Government spokesman was unable to confirm when new CPO powers would be brought on stream.

The programme for government contained a commitment to examine the requirements for exempted developments to the rear of a dwelling to be physically attached to the main house.