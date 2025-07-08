Anti-immigrant protesters block entrance to Leinster House

About 150 protesters gathered at Kildare Street today where they congregated around the main gates of the complex. Photograph: Harry McGee

Additional gardaí had to be called to Kildare Street on Tuesday afternoon after anti-migrant protesters blocked the main entrance to Leinster House.

The protesters, may of them carrying tricolour flags, had earlier been part of a rally and march on O’Connell Street under the banner Dissolve the Dáil.

Some 150 protesters then marched to Kildare Street where they congregated around the main gates of the complex and would not move back when requested to by gardaí and Leinster House security staff.

Extra gardaí were drafted into the area and Kildare Street and surrounding streets were blocked off to traffic. The crowd chanted anti-migrant and anti-politics statements, with some shouting “traitors” and “collaborators” to staff and visitors entering and leaving the complex.

The rally was organised by Kerry businesswoman Michelle Keane, who was an unsuccessful candidate in the general election in November. She has taken a High Court action against the State claiming that votes were “torn” out of ballot boxes in Kerry.

Those who attended the rally began congregating outside the Dáil at 2pm and were still blocking the entrance two hours later. Gardaí at the scene have not yet attempted to move protesters away from the gate.

The main concern from a security perspective is that a student protest is scheduled to take place on Kildare Street at 6pm, which could lead to confrontation if the protesters there at the moment have not dispersed by then.