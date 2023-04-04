Leo Varadkar: ‘Zero evidence’ to support claim he overrode extension of eviction ban

31/03/2023 – NEWS - The official reopening of Blackrock Hospice. The €7 million refurbishment has transformed the environment in which care is provided for patients. An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD during the opening this morning. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has vehemently denied the claim by homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry that he overrode Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on the issue of extending the eviction ban.

Mr Varadkar told Newstalk Breakfast that the claim was “100 per cent untrue” and that there was “zero evidence” to support it.

The Taoiseach and Mr O’Brien yesterday both denied the claims. But on Monday evening, Fr McVerry told The Irish Times he believed his source. He argued that insufficient work on mitigating measures had been done while the ban was in place, and suggested this meant the intention had been to extend it.

“The public will have to decide whether to believe me or the Government, but I think the evidence points in my direction.”

On radio this morning, the Taoiseach said that the Housing Minister had presented three options to Cabinet, the first of which was not to continue the eviction ban and that was what happened, he said.

The Government was making every effort to “free up” accommodation. If necessary the Government would “sit on” local authorities to make sure they did everything possible to make houses available, that was why funding had been made available for every local authority to appoint a Vacant Homes Officer.

The only way that public perception could be changed was via results, he said.

There had been some levelling off in house prices, but it was frustrating that it was taking so long. “We are addressing concerns, but there are constraints.”

Mr Varadkar said that no matter who was in Government there would be constraints. New planning regulations would hopefully “speed up things”, he added. “We are only starting to get to the point of equilibrium. We have to redouble our efforts and do everything we can to speed up supply.

But there are real constraints. And unfortunately, no matter who’s in government, those constraints will be there.” The new planning legislation and planning court would mean that planning applications would not get “stuck” in court, he said.

“Many of the people who oppose these changes are actually the ones who give out about prices being so bad. And the same thing we see on the ground. I see it in my constituency, I see it happening all over the country, the people who are loudest about the housing crisis are the ones who are most likely to object to your home.”

Mr Varadkar said he had not objected to any planning applications in his own constituency in seven years as he could not do so “in good conscience” during a housing emergency.