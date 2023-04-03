Have your say: Have you been issued with a notice to quit since lifting of eviction ban?

The Cost of Living Coalition demonstration outside the Dáil on Kildare Street, about the lifting of the ban on 'no-fault' evictions. Photograph: Alan Betson

The eviction ban was officially lifted on Saturday, and Ministers have insisted that if the ban was not ended it would have had worse long-term effects than continuing it.

The Government has indicated that there are measures being introduced to mitigate the effects of the ending of the ban – such as the tenant purchase scheme which would require a landlord to offer a property for purchase to the tenant first. Minister for Finance Michael McGrath also said they were bringing forth a number of measures to encourage landlords to stay in the rental sector including a “taxation element” in the next budget.

Housing and homelessness campaigners and Opposition politicians have heavily criticised the decision not to extend the ban.

