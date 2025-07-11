Truck driver in 70s killed in early morning crash in Co Meath

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the L2226 in Ballinderry at about 5am. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A truck driver in his 70s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Thursday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the L2226 in Ballinderry at about 5am.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was brought to hospital for a postmortem examination.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am on Thursday are asked to make it available

Anyone with information should contact Trim Garda station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.