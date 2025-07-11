Ireland

Truck driver in 70s killed in early morning crash in Co Meath

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to incident at Ballinderry on Thursday morning to come forward

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the L2226 in Ballinderry at about 5am. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the L2226 in Ballinderry at about 5am. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Órla Ryan
Fri Jul 11 2025 - 08:40

A truck driver in his 70s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Thursday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on the L2226 in Ballinderry at about 5am.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was brought to hospital for a postmortem examination.

No other injuries were reported.

READ MORE

‘Isn’t it brilliant’ a mother says, photographing her children at the bonfire topped with an effigy of a migrant boat

Very warm weather to continue but ‘cloud with rain will build’ from Sunday

Justine McCarthy: The cost of living in Ireland is nuts. Even nuttier are the reasons supposed to explain it

Cable ties and no alcohol: The reality of deportation flights

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am on Thursday are asked to make it available

Anyone with information should contact Trim Garda station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter