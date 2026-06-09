Leaving Cert day five: Irish paper two followed by biology

It’s day five of the State Exams with Leaving Cert students facing Irish paper two this morning, followed by biology in the afternoon.

Follow our updates here with paper reviews to follow later.

Key reads

Following the unexpected piano tuning question on Maths Paper one, over on our letters page, Gary Woods, a fifth-generation piano tuner reassures students for whom the question which may have struck a “bum note”, that maths shouldn’t put them off pursuing a piano-tuning career.

Play it, Gary.

Sir, – I am writing regarding your coverage by Peter McGuire of the Leaving Cert mathematics exam and the piano-tuning question (“Leaving Cert maths, paper one: A song and dance about a bum note”, Education, June 5th).

I recall my first day learning to tune pianos when our lecturer discussed the physics of string tension, different partial series and which beats to listen for to ensure enough tension was added per string per note for a correct piano tuning.

Following this class, I panicked given how low I scored in my Leaving Cert maths exam. Many years and pianos later, I can assure students not to be put off the piano-tuning trade. As with all careers, once you know what to listen for, you will be okay. – Yours, etc,

GARY WOODS,

Fifth-generation piano tuner,

Clane,

Co Kildare.

Good morning. It’s day five of the Leaving Certificate exams and Irish paper 2 is underway this morning, with Biology to follow this afternoon.

After a generally well received Paper 1 yesterday, albeit with a surprise omission, students will be hoping for something similar from Paper 2 today.

We’ll have the exam papers and reviews for you later this morning.