Crime & Law

Man (41) charged with murder of Paul Mackin jnr in Belfast

Suspect is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday

A police spokesperson said a report would be submitted to the North’s Public Prosecution Service for a number of other alleged offences.
A police spokesperson said a report would be submitted to the North’s Public Prosecution Service for a number of other alleged offences.
Claudia Savage
Thu Jul 23 2026 - 21:041 MIN READ

A man has been charged with the murder of another man in north Belfast.

Paul Mackin jnr (44) died in hospital on Wednesday after reports of an assault at a house in the Duncairn Parade area on Monday.

Police then began a murder investigation.

On Thursday, police said a 41-year-old man had been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.

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He will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A police spokesperson said a report would be submitted to the North’s Public Prosecution Service for a number of other alleged offences.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” they said. – PA

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