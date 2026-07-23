The US supreme Ccourt in February struck down president Donald Trump's 'reciprocal' ​duties of 10% to 50% imposed last year under a national emergencies law to try to shrink the US trade deficit. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Trump administration on Friday will impose new tariffs of 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on more than 80 countries, including European Union member states, over allegations of ​lax enforcement of forced labour bans, just as a temporary 10 per cent global tariff expires, senior administration officials said on Thursday.

The move is the White House’s latest effort to restore president Donald Trump’s campaign vision of a near-global tariff after the US supreme court in February struck down his “reciprocal” ​duties of 10 per cent to 50 per cent imposed last year under a national emergencies law to try to shrink the US trade deficit.

Trump responded to that ⁠ruling by imposing a temporary 10 per cent tariff for 150 days that expires at 4.01am Irish time, ​invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a law meant to quell balance of payments crises. The new duties will take effect at that exact same ⁠moment, with goods in transit exempted until 4.01am Irish time on July 28th.

A senior Trump administration official ​disputed suggestions that the forced labour tariffs – invoked under the 1974 law’s Section 301 – were simply a direct replacement for ‌the expiring levies despite the timing, similar duty rates ​and vast coverage of nearly all US imports.

The official said the US has stronger import bans on ⁠goods made with forced labour and enforces them more ⁠rigidly than any other country, ​giving rivals an unfair trading advantage over the US.

Both Democrats and Republicans in US Congress have been calling for the eradication of forced labour from global supply chains, “so we’re really responding to that call.”

The official added that Trump would “always use the tools at his disposal to achieve his trade policy objectives, and that includes tariffs.”

The administration official said that many goods will be exempted from the duties, including oil and gas, fertiliser, certain foodstuffs and goods that are already subject to Section 232 national security tariffs, such ‌as autos, steel, aluminium and copper.

Other ⁠goods that comply with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade will also be exempted because of the highly integrated North American supply chain and high levels of US content in the goods.

The final Section ‌301 unfair trade practices tariffs largely track the forced labour duties proposed on June 1st. Goods from countries that have passed adequate anti-forced labour ​laws will be levied at the lower 10 per cent rate, and imports from those ​with inadequate bans will be subject to the higher 12.5 per cent rate.

Recent actions and legislation by some countries, including India, moved them to the 10 per cent tariff rate since the duties were first proposed.

Meanwhile, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said Canada will do whatever it takes to defend itself in a trade war with the United States, including possible retaliatory measures.

​Trump announced on Monday new 50 per cent tariffs on a variety of Canadian products to take effect on August 19th.

“We ​are intensifying our trade negotiations with the United States and will not hesitate ⁠to defend our interests if we have to,” Carney told a meeting of provincial premiers in Charlottetown, Prince ​Edward Island, describing the new US measures as unwarranted.

“Everything’s on the table if there’s no agreement,” he said, speaking of ​potential countermeasures without providing specifics. – Reuters