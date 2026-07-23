Shelbourne put five past Nõmme Kalju to ease pressure on away return leg

Uefa Conference League: Shelbourne 5 (Freitas 3, Moore 21, 47, Coote 25, Ring 89) Nõmme Kalju 2 (Esono 40, 90+1)

Shelbourne are beginning to plan for Ajax in the third round of the Uefa Conference League qualifiers after Sean Moore’s brace and a late strike by Dan Ring against a largely disinterested Nõmme Kalju enhanced the possibility of a dream fixture against the four-time European Cup winners.

With the first-leg scheduled for the Johan Cruyff Arena on August 6th, Shels’ hope is that Uefa can be convinced to allow the second leg to be played at Tolka Park.

Both clubs take three goal leads into their second round return leg fixtures next Thursday. The Drumcondra club travel to Estonia while Ajax are expected to finish off Serbian side FK Vojvodina in Amsterdam after winning the first leg 4-1.

The only other time Ajax played a European game in Ireland was at Oriel Park in 1987, when Frank Stapleton led the line in a 2-0 victory.

Sh s’ miserable domestic season was momentarily forgotten as a 3,357 attendance, were treated to a three-goal blitz in the opening 25 minutes.

The Estonians were miles off the pace, inviting their hosts to play through them with minimal resistance. If only they knew how fragile Shels have been in recent months, as an injury crisis rocked the club and contributed to Joey O’Brien departure as manager, to be replaced by John Russell.

Shelbourne fans celebrate their third goal against Nõmme Kalju. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Russell’s first game in charge since being recruited from Sligo Rovers saw Shelbourne exit the FAI Cup last Friday, defeated by Kerry FC on penalties.

With their three centre forwards – Mipo Odubeko, John Martin and Sean Boyd – unavailable, Rodrigo Freitas got the opportunity to score his first goal in his 21st appearance for the club since arriving from the lower rungs of Portuguese football.

The tap-in was gift-wrapped by Henri Perk as the Nõmme goalkeeper under hit pass to his left back that was picked off by Moore and squared to Freitas.

Freitas had a few more looks to double his tally but his finishing lacked the necessary bite, especially when Daniel Kelly sent him through on Perk. The goalkeeper easily saved a weak shot with his trailing leg.

Moore, in contrast, took his opportunities. The 20-year-old developed a serious reputation in youth football, winning two caps for the Republic of Ireland under-21s before he was signed from West Ham last year.

The Belfast-born winger finished his first goal from an Evan Caffrey pass. At 2-0, the feeling around Tolka was that Shelbourne needed to kill off the tie. The players also sensed the lack of serious opposition with Ali Coote showing his quality to make it 3-0.

Ali Coote celebrates scoring Shelbourne's third goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That is when Shelbourne went off the boil. Their passing lacked accuracy as a several chances went abegging. Milan Mbeng even hit the post before Nõmme’s Spanish attacker Enrique Esono punished Edward Beach on his debut for Shelbourne. The Welsh goalkeeper was caught in no man’s land as Esono’s lob made it 3-1.

Any concern about Shels losing momentum was allayed two minutes into the second half when Moore headed Kelly’s cross to make it 4-1.

Kerr McInroy’s introduction, after an injury lay off, ensured Russell’s side pushed hard for a fifth goal ahead of the return leg at the Pärnu stadium.

The Scottish midfielder has been missed. McInroy immediately drove through the middle until Nomme cracked. It took until the 89th minute for Ring to make it 5-1, but the door was left slightly ajar when Esono’s second goal punished Shels in injury-time.

The three-goal cushion should be enough to see Shelbourne through Estonia and on to Amsterdam.

SHELBOURNE: Beach; Mbeng, Barrett, Ledwidge (Bone 81), Norris; Caffrey, Moore (Jarvis 74), Henry-Francis (Lunney 81), Coote (McInroy 66); Kelly, Freitas (Ring 81) Kelly.

NÕMME KALJU: Perk; Mashchemko, Podhholjuzin (Baptista 30), Vukusic, Nikolajev (Borolinstsikov 59); Siht, Tambedou, Musolitin, Vastsuk (Sõtšugov 78); Ivanov (Orlov 59), Esono.

Referee: S Kovacs (Romania).