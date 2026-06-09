Rise in Irish exemptions denies children part of their identity, report says

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton denies there is any disagreement in the Coalition over Irish-language schooling. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

An “exponential” increase in schoolchildren getting exemptions from Irish is denying them part of their identity, is not inclusive of children with additional needs or born abroad, and is out of sync with how other European countries teach minority languages, a report published on Tuesday says.

From Exemption to Inclusion, written by Pádraig Ó Duibhir, Professor Emeritus at Dublin City University, was commissioned by Conradh na Gaeilge.

Irish exemptions are granted for two main reasons – pupils having a learning disability or having had their primary education abroad.

Exemptions at primary level are “relatively stable”, with 12,131 or 2.2 per cent of the cohort in 2024, says the report. “However, there has been considerable growth at post-primary level.”

The percentage of secondary pupils exempted has risen from 33,476 (9.4 per cent) in 2017 to 60,946 (14.3 per cent) in 2024.

If this “disastrous” trend continues, by 2030 more than one in five (22.5 per cent) post-primary pupils will not be studying Irish, says Ó Duibhir.

“If this were to happen, the Government’s target under the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021 to have over 20 per cent of recruits to the public service proficient in Irish would certainly not be achieved,” he said.

The study comes amid reported tensions at Cabinet level over the level of commitment from Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton to Irish-language schooling.

Naughton pushed back on these reports last week, saying: “There’s no disagreement. We’re all at one in relation to the importance of Irish, the use of Irish, conversational Irish in schools and outside schools.”

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Spiralling exemptions are being driven by increased diagnosis of learning disabilities such as dyslexia, says the report.

Challenging the “presumption” that a child with a learning disability cannot learn a language, it says: “Of the 37,974 post-primary pupils exempted in 2024 due to a learning disability, 19,404 (51 per cent) studied a foreign language.”

The report calls for learning-disabled children to be supported and accommodated to learn Irish as they would be in other subjects.

Similarly, children who have been educated abroad should be accommodated and supported to learn Irish, it says.

“When students are granted an exemption, they are given the message that there is something they cannot do and that they are different from other students.

“In the short term, students may get relief as a result of an exemption because some pressure has been reduced, but an exemption does not constitute support.”

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The report says children exempted from Irish are being denied “the cognitive benefits of bilingualism, a deeper insight into their heritage, part of their identity, the career and social opportunities ... from an ability in Irish, the opportunity to attend a Gaeltacht course, and the opportunity to help their own children with their Irish homework in the future”.

Looking at the teaching of minority languages across Europe, the author finds Ireland is “out of line” with them, especially as Irish exemptions are “permanent”.

In Wales, Welsh is compulsory to the age of 16 and there is “no formal system ... to seek an exemption” even for students from other countries. Where there is a disability, “the teaching of Welsh is tailored” to a child’s needs.

“In Wales, Finland, Catalonia, Malta and Luxembourg, the study of regional and minority languages is regarded as a right and a duty,” said Ó Duibhir.

Among his recommendations are that Irish exemptions “cease” at primary level, at secondary level exemptions should be temporary and partial, and “reasonable accommodations could be put in place based on students’ needs as well as adapting the teaching approach”.