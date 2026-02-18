Apprenticeships have changed, but people’s opinions have not

In the Republic, people often have strong opinions when they hear the word “apprenticeship”.

A lot of people still think apprenticeships are for construction, for those not going to college, or as a backup if the Central Applications Office (CAO) doesn’t work out. Even when they mean well, people often talk about apprenticeships as if they need to justify them.

This doubt matters not because people look down on apprenticeships, but because it shows that public conversations haven’t kept pace with recent changes.

Apprenticeships have changed, but many people’s opinions haven’t. Because of this, young people might make choices based on outdated ideas rather than what’s best for them.

Ireland’s apprenticeship system has expanded quickly. In 2024, State agency Solas reported a record 9,352 new apprentice registrations across 77 programmes, with nearly 10,000 employers taking part. Apprenticeships are now a significant route to jobs and recognised qualifications. This is also true for traditional trades. Craft apprenticeship registrations have also increased, reaching 7,113 in 2024, up from 2020. The so-called “old” apprenticeships aren’t fading away; they’re actually growing.

Apprentices say they have good experiences. The National Survey of Apprentices (2024–2025) found an average satisfaction rating of 7.5 out of 10, and 80 per cent would recommend apprenticeships to family or friends. This shows that most feel confident about their decision.

Even with all these changes, many families still don’t know much about apprenticeships. The CAO has a set calendar, but apprenticeships are based on real-life timing.

The CAO process is organised and predictable. Everyone knows the schedule. You can mark dates on the fridge, make plans, talk about points and offers, and feel like you’re following the usual steps.

Apprenticeships don’t have a fixed schedule because they correspond to the real world of work. Recruitment timelines can change, and applying might mean sending a CV, attending interviews, taking tests, and meeting employer standards that aren’t tied to the school calendar. This can feel uncertain, especially for parents who want a clear path for their children. Many students like apprenticeships because they are hands-on. Apprenticeships require you to get involved, take responsibility, receive feedback, and build confidence by seeing progress. This path often suits people who prefer hands-on learning, with plenty of opportunities to apply theory in real-world settings.

A lot of people still think degrees are better than apprenticeships.

But this view doesn’t align with how the education system works today. Apprenticeships now offer qualifications across many levels of the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ), including the highest. The Government has said that apprenticeships are available “up to PhD level” in different sectors. This means apprenticeships are no longer only for one type of work or one type of learner.

NFQ levels matter because they show what you’ll learn, make it easier to move forward, and help people see the value of apprenticeships.

The main question isn’t whether apprenticeships are real education, they are. The real question is whether they’re the right choice for someone at a particular stage in life. Apprenticeships often suit people who want to keep moving forward.

Apprenticeships are great for students who learn by doing, build confidence as they make progress, and like routine and responsibility. They’re also a good fit for people who enjoy solving problems, building, designing, coding, or working directly with customers rather than focusing solely on theory. Some people choose apprenticeships over traditional full-time degrees.

While families may find this decision challenging because degrees are more familiar, the most familiar option isn’t always the best fit. Apprenticeships aren’t only for school leavers any more. The system is now aimed at older learners and career changers as well. That’s important in a country where many adults are rethinking work, security, and the cost of retraining. “Earn while you learn” means more when you have rent, a mortgage, and weekly shopping to consider.

Employers also see clear benefits in apprenticeships. They offer apprenticeships because they are effective. State research found that nine out of 10 employers see apprenticeships as a valuable way to train and develop staff, and 90 per cent plan to keep or increase numbers in the coming year. Apprenticeships are a key talent pipeline for employers. If employers value them, why is it still hard to explain apprenticeships? One reason is that people often talk about apprenticeships without giving enough clear information. Most families know how the CAO works, with its points, rounds, and offers. Few can explain how to get an apprenticeship, what employers expect, what daily life is like, or how you can move forward. There’s a clear gap in understanding between these two options.

How we talk about apprenticeships matters. If we call them a backup, young people might not get interested or might ignore them. This can make apprenticeships seem less valuable before people understand them. It’s better to present apprenticeships as a real option from the start.

There are more apprenticeship options out there than most people realise - from ICT and finance to insurance, engineering, logistics, hospitality and biopharma.

Try to approach it as employers do: find roles you really like, make a clear CV, show you’re reliable, and focus on your fundamental skills. It’s also smart to have a backup plan, like CAO, post-Leaving Cert Course, or another route, because you don’t have to make one big, final career choice when you’re young.

The Republic’s apprenticeship system has changed. Now it’s time for public discussion to catch up and recognise apprenticeships as a valid first-choice pathway.