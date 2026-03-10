Academic staff ‘blindsided’ by plan to reform arts at University of Galway

A University of Galway spokesman said there will be 'broad consultation; with academic staff over proposed reforms of arts courses. Photograph: iStock

Academic staff at the University of Galway have said they were “blindsided” by a report proposing a reform of its arts degrees, with the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) warning of a potential dispute due to a “lack of engagement”.

The Irish Times previously reported the university is considering a “transformation” of its arts offering due to a downward trend in student numbers.

An internal report issued to staff within the university’s arts college noted that reform has become “urgent” due to this “sustained decline”.

Staff members who spoke to The Irish Times said they were “shocked” by the report, with an IFUT meeting held last week said to have been “heavily attended”.

Staff maintained they and their colleagues were not opposed to change, but criticised a “lack of engagement” and collaboration throughout the process, saying they were told “far too late”.

They said they were aware for several months that such a transformation was “desired” by the university, but “suddenly” received the “very detailed plan”, at which point, they believe, decision-makers had “already made up their mind”.

Others noted the report sets out six different scenarios, five of which were ruled out by those compiling the report.

The remaining option outlined in the report proposes a “discontinuing” of the college’s Bachelor of Arts degree (GY101) and other courses, which would be replaced by a suite of new offerings to boost student numbers.

“The report provides a number of alternatives that are not really alternatives and then drops the breadcrumbs to the conclusion that they came to. It’s not an acceptable manner to operate in at all,” said Robert McNamara, IFUT assistant general secretary.

McNamara said staff, including heads of discipline, were “very blindsided” by the report and its proposals.

“We’re not at all satisfied that proper consultation has taken place in accordance with the public service agreement.

“There are obligations to consult. The time to consult with the unions is at a much, much earlier stage, and at a stage where we get the opportunity to feed into the solutions,” he said.

McNamara said IFUT is prepared to engage in a dispute over the “lack of engagement” and consultation “if necessary”.

Although the university said the proposals are an “early-stage consultation”, McNamara, like staff members who spoke to The Irish Times, believes the “decision’s been made”.

Staff have been left worried about the future of arts and their disciplines at the university, he said, while there are workload concerns among those who could be teaching on both old and new programmes for a time, should the proposal be introduced.

“This has not been thought through, and had the requisite people been consulted, that could have been pointed out before such ludicrous conclusions were made,” he said.

A spokesman for the university said union representatives have been invited to discuss the review, “where we would also offer assurances over their concerns”.

He added there will be “broad consultation” with academic staff on the proposals, alongside “opportunities for engagement and co-creation, which we look forward to”.

He said the university routinely reviews its academic offerings to ensure it continues to “deliver high-quality education”.

“As part of a process agreed in 2025, we have been reviewing how best to support and develop arts teaching and learning in the context of changing demand and demographics.

“The review has been ongoing for several months and has included briefings for heads of school and discipline, as well as non-academic staff, and it has been an agenda item at all-staff meetings.”

“It is important to reiterate that no changes have been made to arts degrees at University of Galway, and students considering applying to arts in 2026 can do so with confidence,” he said.