George Mitchell’s name removed from US-Ireland scholarship after Epstein files release

The release of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has prompted the removal of former US senator George Mitchell’s name from a prestigious scholarship programme.

In a statement on Sunday, the board of directors of the US-Ireland Alliance said it had unanimously agreed its George J. Mitchell Scholarship programme should no longer bear the name of the former senator, who brokered the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

“The decision was made due to new information that has come to light as part of the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the Department of Justice on Friday,” said Trina Vargo, founder and president of the alliance. In the short term, the alliance will refer to the scholars as the US-Ireland Alliance Scholars, she said.

Established in 1998, the programme sends US postgraduate students to institutions in the Republic and Northern Ireland for a year of graduate study.

The alliance marked its 25th consecutive class of scholars last year but, because of a pausing of the programme announced in March 2024 due to funding issues, a scholarship class for 2026 was not selected. The alliance is continuing its efforts to raise an endowment for its programme.

In Sunday’s statement, Vargo said the alliance remains committed to strengthening the ties between the US and the island of Ireland.

“Given the current state of the relationship, that is more important than ever,” she said.

The alliance statement did not specify what information in Friday’s release by the US Department of Justice of some three million documents from the files of the disgraced deceased financier had led to its decision.

In September 2025, it was reported a 2003 scrapbook of greetings celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday included a handwritten note from Mitchell describing Epstein as “a good friend”.

Virginia Giuffre, a sex-trafficking victim who died last April, had named Mitchell as among the men she was forced to have sex with by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend who is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to traffic minors.

Mitchell, aged 92, denied meeting with or having any contact with Giuffre and told the BBC her allegation was “false”.

In a new statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for Mitchell said: “In the recently released documents, an allegation involving Senator Mitchell by Ms Virginia Giuffre is repeated.

“It was first made public in 2020 and denied at the time. That allegation is based on a case of mistaken identity.

“In 2021, Ms Giuffre supplied a photograph to OK Magazine, which incorrectly captioned it as depicting Senator Mitchell standing behind Jeffrey Epstein. The individual in the photograph was not Senator Mitchell.

“The publisher acknowledged the incorrect caption and removed it.”

A representative for Mitchell previously told the Portland Press Herald that, during the time the former senator knew Epstein, he had no knowledge of Epstein’s actions involving underage girls.

