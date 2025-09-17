‘Listen more than you speak’: How to make a good first impression in your first job

As thousands of students across the country embark on their journey through third-level education, many graduates will be embarking on their first “proper job” after closing their schoolbooks recently for the last time.

Life will undoubtedly be different for them – and while the prospect of earning a living and forging ahead in a new career will be exciting, making the transition from academia to the world of work can also be daunting.

Sinéad Nolan can attest to this as when she began working after finishing her degree in accounting, she found it very difficult to settle into a new way of living. “I was very excited to get my first job after leaving college and couldn’t wait to get started,” she says. “But it was very different to what I expected and I found it quite hard to adjust.

“Firstly, the hours are a shock – everyone knows nine-to-five is a thing, but the reality of being in the office all day long on top of the journey to and from home, was really hard.

“I struggled a lot with that in the beginning, and still do a bit to be honest. But at the start, I was so tired and was prone to tears if anything upset me. I was getting myself into a state every Sunday evening at the thought of starting again on Monday. Also, I was a bit daunted by the workload because there just seemed to be so much to get through and it never seemed to end.

“I spoke to one of my colleagues about it and she just told me that I needed to toughen up, which at the time seemed really harsh, but I think she was right as I had to either suck it up or quit – and I wasn’t prepared to do that, so I made a few changes like getting to bed earlier, eating properly and reducing screen-time.”

Six months into her new role, the Dublin woman is doing well, but says there has been a lot to learn, not only about the job itself, but also how to deal with office politics.

[ How do you find a job and career that makes you happy?Opens in new window ]

Workplace veterans are well used to the routine – when to speak up and when to keep your head down, who to approach and who to avoid and how to work towards promotion.

With this in mind, we asked career experts for some advice for graduates who are embarking on the first leg of the career ladder.

Job and career coach Ger Colleran of talentfusion.ie says that making a good first impression is important, and he would advise people to get to know their colleagues and be careful about speaking out on certain topics.

“During their first week, I would advise people to meet their team and line manager and also to understand what their clients expect of them,” he says. “They should get to know what their role is and read up on all policies, procedures and manuals and, initially, should listen more than they speak.

Job and career coach Ger Colleran of talentfusion.ie says if graduates are being asked to take on tasks they were not expecting or which are beyond their capability and competence, they should speak to their line manger

“As time goes by, I would encourage them to seek feedback and do more than what is expected of them. But, overall, they should think before they speak and don’t allow conflict or potential conflict to fester – it should be addressed as soon as possible.

“But if their normal duties are becoming overwhelming, they may need to either develop and grow through it or, if they are being asked to take on tasks they were not expecting or which are beyond their capability and competence, they should speak to their line manger. It’s important not to panic and try to learn what is required of them and then keep upskilling – there will be people at work who can advise.”

Business and career coach Daragh Knox says while it is “natural to feel a bit, or even very, nervous” when starting out in a new job, taking time to “learn the basics” can make the onboarding process a lot easier.

“Following the agreed working hours, taking breaks on time, having an accurate calendar, attending meetings on time, giving yourself time to learn, and performing your tasks on time and with accuracy, are all very simple ways we can show up for ourselves in a new position,” he says.

Business and career coach Daragh Knox: 'We all have different styles and personalities, but when we’re employed by a company, we are chartered to work together towards common business goals.'

“So, conduct your duties, confirm their accuracy and do it again and again. Grow the trust of others by allowing the early seeds of your professionalism to germinate. If you make a mistake, don’t panic, just apologise if necessary, fix it, learn and go again.”

The business mentor says that while workplace gossip is part and parcel of working life, in the early days, it is advisable to “stay away from complaining or judging”, while still being sociable, friendly and willing to learn.

“We all have different styles and personalities, but when we’re employed by a company, we are chartered to work together towards common business goals,” he says. “If there are obligations in terms of duties with someone where there is some frostiness in the relationship, the duties cannot be ignored or delayed unnecessarily. We’ve got to do what we’re paid to do even though it may annoy us.

“Being open-minded can create good learning opportunities. Keeping it simple is a good approach to take, while also keeping our feet on the ground and putting some good habits in place so that we can do our best in and out of the office.”

Knox advises workers to commit to doing their own duties while also “developing professional standards” as “politeness and simple friendliness can go a long way”.

[ What graduates need to do when starting a new jobOpens in new window ]

“An important relationship in the workplace is with the person to whom you report,” he says. “Building and maintaining that relationship takes time, patience and effort – and while your primary professional duty there is to do your work, you should learn from them and keep your ears open for their pearls of wisdom and their learnings.”

And if it feels right, don’t shy away from asking for feedback on your own performance.

“Some organisations are disciplined in conducting performance reviews after a few months, others do it more informally,” he says. “If it’s a company with an informal approach, there is no harm in asking your line manager for a few moments for a chat, and maybe even advice about areas they would like to see improvement.

“Before you know it, the first year will have passed and your understanding of not just your own technical talents but also your knowledge of the processes and systems will have developed. There will also be development in the area of professional relationships through working with others, providing support to leadership, complying with the rules and regulations and playing a role in solving complicated issues where we learn to change gears as circumstances around us change.”

Laura Griffin of griffincareerconsultancy.ie says new recruits should do their utmost to learn from their colleagues and fit into their new environment.

“The key to making a good first impression is to be an active learner, not a know-it-all,” she says. “You’ll make a more lasting impression by being receptive and engaged – so listen and observe. Your first few days are about taking everything in. Pay close attention to team dynamics, office culture and day-to-day processes, and focus on learning names, understanding who does what and where to find information.

Laura Griffin of griffincareerconsultancy.ie: 'You’ll make a more lasting impression by being receptive and engaged – so listen and observe.' Photograph: CorporatePhotographersDublin

“Also, be proactively helpful. While you shouldn’t try to solve every problem on day one, look for small, easy opportunities to show initiative. This could be anything from helping a colleague with a minor task to offering to take notes in a meeting. Be friendly and approachable to everyone, regardless of their role.”

Griffin says that as the months go by, “to become a truly valued team member, you need to understand how your work fits into the bigger picture”.

“The most valuable employees are those who solve problems for their manager and contribute to the company’s bottom line,” she says. “Avoid being a ‘busy fool’ who is constantly working but not on tasks that matter. Instead, ask your manager about their priorities and align your work with those goals. This ensures your efforts are focused where they’ll have the biggest impact.

“Also, don’t wait to be asked for an update. By regularly keeping your manager informed of your progress and any roadblocks, you demonstrate reliability and ownership. This consistent visibility ensures your hard work is seen and valued, which is crucial when it comes to being considered for promotions.”

The Dublin-based expert says it is crucial for people to be “strategic” about their career, especially in their first role.

“Many people take the first job out of college and simply follow that path for years without considering if it’s truly the right one,” she says. “It’s so easy to get comfortable and look up 10 years later, realising you’ve simply been following a path without asking if it aligns with what you truly want.

“To avoid this, take the time to set out where you want to be in five years. Think about your ideal salary, your desired work-life balance, and what you want to achieve in your career. Once you have a clear goal, you can work backward to create a plan to get you on the right path.”

[ When to start thinking about work-life balanceOpens in new window ]