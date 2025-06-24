Step-by-step guide to getting a place on that grad programme

Graduate programmes offer on-the-job training and can be a great way to learn in a supportive environment

Graduate programmes are a great starting point for people starting off in the world of work. They provide training, money and a chance to build your career by developing a network and getting support from people in your industry.

They’re not necessarily the right fit for every graduate, and many closing dates have already passed – but what do college graduates need to know about them, and what’s the best way to get on one?

Options after college

There are three typical routes for college graduates:

The first is to either take some time out for travel or jump straight into a postgraduate course.

The second option is to get a specific role in a small- to medium-sized company.

The third is to get a place on a graduate programme.

Step 1: Decide if you want to be on a graduate recruitment programme

Graduate programmes are entry-level jobs for recent graduates. There’s a focus on structured training, often encompassing multiple aspects of the business. Graduates usually move from one rotation – perhaps in marketing, human resources or a technical area of the business – to another. Most programmes are two years; some are longer or shorter.

Typically, these programmes are run by larger – often international – companies including in areas such as retail, banking and finance, pharmaceuticals or law.

Most graduate programmes are open to graduates of any background, so an arts student could potentially apply to an accounting firm, or an engineering graduate to a law firm, for instance.

Step 2: Look for a company you’d like to work for

Graduate programmes are highly competitive but the companies that offer them are also competing for the best talent – so the ball is not entirely in their court.

“There may be graduates out there who are looking for a job and worried about security,” says Mary McCarthy, careers adviser at University College Cork. “My advice is to try not to panic. Research employers and the kind of jobs on offer, before narrowing it down to areas you are more interested in and enthusiastic about.

“Be discerning, and don’t just go off a company’s reputation – particularly if it’s a big, well-known company. Look at their culture, look at LinkedIn pages of their workers and alumni, and get a strong sense of what exactly it is about them that you like, and why you would want to start their career there.”

Step 3: Consider what employers are looking for

“Employers want authenticity,” says McCarthy. “Self-awareness is key for applicants. A student needs to do a real audit of themselves and their skills, and that applies whether they worked as a kitchen porter or in customer service, or as a bartender during college.”

Because most students have worked in jobs that don’t usually require a degree – such as shop, restaurant or bar work – graduate employers don’t expect that they’ll be highly skilled and experienced.

“What did you do at your job? Did you train new staff in? Were you responsible for opening up or closing? Did you bring about change? On your CV, describe it – and include metrics – for instance, you may have increased coffee sales by 15 per cent. Or maybe you trained the newcomers. Talk about the knowledge and skills you gained, and highlight the skills and knowledge.”

Employers have typically looked at student involvement in college clubs and societies, as it’s here that many graduates built up their human (or “soft”) skills, such as working in a team, delivering to deadlines and running a project or event.

That is changing, however.

“Not every student can get involved in clubs and societies any more,” says McCarthy. “Some may not have been able to get accommodation and so have to commute long distances. Or they may just be too busy with part-time work.”

But these graduates should not be left behind, as employers are increasingly aware of the barriers to getting involved in student life. “Look at how you juggled deadlines for college projects, what you did, what the challenges and high points were, and what skills and capabilities you picked up along the way,” McCarthy advises.

“You might pick out some of the key academic modules that you feel help you to showcase yourself. Look at one or two significant projects and flesh them out, perhaps showing how you worked in teams, and what insights and skills you gained from it.

“Employers also love it if you have studied or worked abroad.”

Step 4: Prepare your application

Many students will have completed a work placement as part of their undergraduate degree, says McCarthy. “These students will already have done up a CV and targeted employers for work, so they tend to be quite clued in.

“For those who did not do a work placement, the process can, sometimes, be more daunting. But most college career services, including our own, offer plenty of help and support with applications.”

The CV remains important, but LinkedIn is at least equally – if not more – important, says McCarthy. “Think of it like watering a plant, you need to keep your LinkedIn vibrant and up to date. Employers do look at LinkedIn, so make sure it’s not just a rehash of the CV.”

Sinéad Brady, a career psychologist who works with graduates and companies, says that a good application respects the job description. “The company has spent time writing the job description in this way. You don’t have to have everything they’re looking for, but if you hit 60-70 per cent of the requirements, apply.

“Most companies use an applicant tracking system (ATS), an algorithm that searches for the key words and traits employers are seeking, so make sure and repeat key words from the job description or you may not get through this filter,” she says.

Brady advises applicants not to use ChatGPT or any other AI programme to write their CV for them. “You can use it for spelling and grammar, and to check if your application form has any gaps compared to the job description. You have to use it skilfully, as it’s only as good as the prompts that you give it.”

Make sure that you don’t lie in your application, Brady says – and lock down your social media if there’s anything you wouldn’t love an employer or your future boss to see.

Some companies use metrics such as aptitude and personality tests, but these are less common for graduate programmes.

Step 5: The interview

Interviews are nerve wracking. “If you’re nervous, acknowledge it in the interview,” Brady advises. “Nerves are okay, because it means it is important to you, so don’t scold yourself.

“Preparation is key, so make sure that you’ve read the application form and job description. And remember, they are not hiring for your track record, but for your potential.”

Dr Mary Collins, senior practitioner coach and a chartered psychologist with the RCSI Centre for Positive Health Sciences, agrees that preparation is crucial.

She advises:

Look at the organisation’s strategy and core values, and then map your experience and ambition to them.

Focus on your five key strengths and your achievements.

Show them what you’re proud of: you probably don’t have huge work experience, so it’s okay to draw from your academic, personal and volunteer life – perhaps you’re proud of a difficult situation that you managed well.

More enlightened organisations should avoid the “terrible question” of your biggest weakness. If they do ask, avoid cliched answers, and be authentic. You can be up front about a weakness, but show what you are doing to address it, whether that’s through focusing on personal growth, working with a coach or filling a skills gap.

Step 6: You’re in

If you do make the cut, make the most of the opportunity.

Ideally, find a mentor within the organisation and, if possible, one outside it. It can help you to understand both the industry and the wider world of work. It usually means meeting, in person or over a call, perhaps once or twice a month.

The mentor gets the benefit of sharpening their skills, while the mentee receives the benefit of their wisdom, experience and mistakes.

Daniel Plastikovs did an internship with ESB and later joined its graduate recruitment programme

My graduate programme: Daniel Plastikovs

I studied electrical and electronic engineering at TU Dublin. As part of this, I did an internship in my third year with ESB.

Because I did well on the internship, they offered me a place on the graduate recruitment programme, subject to passing exams and meeting their requirements.

TU Dublin’s career service offered lots of support with CV and interview preparation, and most colleges offer similar services to graduates.

The ESB graduate programme is two-and-a-half years, with two rotations. I’m currently in my first rotation, focused on high-voltage substation design, and my main job is to produce physical drawings of the new substations, or substations that we are upgrading.

Graduate programmes offer on-the-job training, and it’s a great way to learn. After a three-day induction, we did essential skills training and a week of technical training. One of our training modules can be used as a credit for an NFQ level nine (postgraduate) qualification.

I’m quite early in my career at this stage, so the second rotation will hopefully give me more of a taste of the industry. Many people here have moved across multiple roles, with some starting in technical roles and, later, moving into areas like marketing or human resources. I feel confident that this programme will lead to plenty of flexible and interesting roles.