A is for Audit, B is for Budgeting: Managing your finances as a student

As incoming college students prepare for the much anticipated freshers’ week, kitchen table conversations have transitioned from school uniforms and mock exams to the hunt for accommodation, tuition fees and course induction days.

You’re probably wondering: where did all the time go?

The period between the release of Leaving Cert results and the first week of college goes by in an instant, especially with the anticipation (and anxiety) of it all. It can be easy for students to get caught up in the excitement of third level life, without considering how much this new lifestyle might cost them, or the Bank of Mam or Dad.

If you’ve got a child beginning college for the first time or returning for another year, check out Conor Pope’s handy A-Z list of college saving and spending. It covers everything from rental scams to mobile phone plans.

As Conor notes, it’s a good idea for students to take an hour or two before starting college to look at their bank and/or Revolut account to see how much they’re already spending on things such as booze, burritos, mobiles and music. Once you know where the money is going, it’s easier to make better decisions on how to spend it.

If you have a student sitting at home today wondering if CAO points will drop in round two, or what other options are available to them outside of the CAO, education analyst Brian Mooney has outlined some advice here.

And Peter McGuire has detailed what students and parents can expect in the classroom ahead of the new Leaving Cert changes.

Best of luck to all parents and students in the busy few weeks ahead!