Leaving Cert Irish paper one: Students glad to see predicted topics

Predicted topics largely appeared in this year’s higher-level Irish paper one, according to teachers.

“I think it was very fair and balanced,” said Rita Donnellan, ASTI subject representative for Irish. “The compositions, in particular, had a range of topics which were accessible for all abilities. All students would have found something recognisable, and the topics gave them scope to demonstrate their capabilities.”

Hughes said that students were glad to see the predicted topic of Irish language and Irish culture on the paper.

One of the essay options asked students to write about what bothers people most today, a broad question which allowed students to write about personal bugbears or national and international news topics. “Some might initially be surprised by the absence of overt prompts on anticipated areas like education, housing or health care, but those who could decipher ‘a chuireann isteach ar’ as ‘annoy’ found a wonderfully open-ended question on modern irritants,” said Anna Hughes, an Irish teacher at the Institute of Education.

Stephen Doyle, Studyclix.ie subject expert and a teacher at Moyle Park College, agreed that the essay titles focused on familiar and relevant themes, including the Irish language and culture, international news stories, the climate crisis and online safety. “These were broad topics that allowed well-prepared students to draw on current affairs, personal experiences and material they had studied throughout the year,” he said.

Teachers and students were surprised, however, to see a question on climate change. “A question on the environment appeared on last year’s paper, and some will have thought the sizeable overlap might rule it out from today’s exam,” said Hughes.

Hughes said that there were ample opportunities for students who chose to write a scéal (story) over anaiste (essay). “There were prompts relating to ‘meas’ (respect) and how travel inspires stories.

“The debate on whether ‘everybody is treated fairly in Ireland today’ will allow students to reuse material planned for other areas, including education, housing and health,” Hughes said.

Hughes said that the aural exam started with familiar vocabulary from recognisable scenarios, but got more challenging in the final stretch. “Those who had religiously practiced the past listening tests will find a lot of very familiar vocabulary as the examiner reimagines scenarios from previous years,” she said. “Those familiar with their numbers, months and names will be able to pick out the pertinent answers across the different pieces and dialects.”

Cuid B and cuid C became more challenging, as expected, and some students may have been thrown by the word “árachas” (insurance), Hughes said.

Doyle said that the ordinary-level paper was fair, manageable and accessible for students.

“Candidates were required to answer two questions from sections A, B, C and D, giving them plenty of choice.

“The composition section offered familiar and relatable topics, including writing a blog about an important person in their life, their favourite pastime or a wonderful holiday. The story-writing section was also student-friendly, with two open-ended starter sentences giving students lots of freedom to develop their ideas.”

Section C asked students to write a letter or email about their new home and local area.

“It used vocabulary that most students would have been comfortable with,” said Doyle.

“In Section D, students could write a dialogue about phones in schools or a discussion between two friends with different opinions on a Netflix show, both topics that were highly relevant to young people.”

TRY THIS ONE AT HOME: Leaving Cert Irish, Higher Level

Scríobh AISTE nó ALTNUACHTÁIN/IRISE ar cheann amháin de na hábhair seo.