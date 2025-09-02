The new Leaving Cert changes explained: ‘The most significant reforms in a century’

It’s been spoken about for decades. Every year, as tens of thousands of students file into exam halls around Ireland, there’s a debate about whether the Leaving Cert is fit for purpose, and whether one series of terminal exams is a fair way of assessment.

From this September, big changes to the Leaving Cert kick in, dubbed by some as the “most significant reforms in a century”. But there’s division and concern among educators. In particular, they’re exercised over the resourcing of schools and a fear that students from wealthier backgrounds will have an advantage.

So, what’s the reality? What can students expect in coming years? And will these changes be fair and relevant to the modern world?

How is senior cycle changing?

For the fifth years starting this September, seven subjects have been updated to include more hands-on learning and real-world applications.

The first tranche of subjects include business, biology, chemistry and physics, as well as ancient Greek, Arabic and Latin.

In addition, there will be two brand new subjects in selected schools: climate action & sustainable development; and drama, film & theatre studies.

Most significantly, at least 40 per cent of marks in these subjects will be awarded based on an additional assessment component (AAC), such as a project, practical work or performance.

[ Reformed Leaving Cert would allow too many opportunities to cheat using AIOpens in new window ]

For fifth years starting in 2026, a second tranche of seven subjects will include an AAC, with accounting, English, geography and PE.

There are also big changes to the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA), the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP), transition year and senior cycle.

What does the Minister for Education say?

Speaking to The Irish Times, Minister for Education Helen McEntee says the needs of students have driven the changes.

“In a world being transformed by Al and the digital revolution, and where jobs and roles are changing, we need to equip children with the skills they need to succeed and thrive in a changing world,” she says.

“Every child is different and has different abilities and, by bringing in new additional assessment components for all subjects, we will make sure every child has the opportunity to demonstrate those abilities.

“This will build on the 28 existing subjects in the current Leaving Cert (including art, construction, Irish, history and design & communication graphics, to name a few) that already [have AACs] and also reduce pressure on students by moving away from single exams worth 100% of the marks.”

With the AAC accounting for at least 40 per cent of a student’s marks, McEntee says the aim is to reduce the stress on students by moving away from the focus on a single exam day in June.

How will these new assessments be marked, and what does it mean for parents and students?

One of the big concerns of teachers is that proper briefs have yet to be issued, so they return to school not knowing exactly what they’re expected to do.

But a sample brief will come in September, and students will be issued with a brief for their projects or practicals in January 2026. This is earlier than was initially expected.

In physics, chemistry and biology, students will be issued with briefs to investigate and gather data on a topic, and they will then carry out scientific research and present their project to be externally assessed.

In business, students will be given a brief that includes the theme of the investigation, instructions on submission protocols, a description of the investigative process and an outline of marks. Students will develop a research question in response to the brief, which aims, according to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, to “give students practical opportunities to apply their knowledge, skills, values and competencies ... such as being creative, thinking critically and solving problems, managing learning and self and communication”.

Projects are expected to take about 20 hours to complete.

Four sample exam papers have already been issued for the first tranche of subjects.

What do teachers and students think of this?

There’s different views among educational stakeholders. The Teachers’ Union of Ireland approved the changes in a ballot of members, but the Association of Secondary Teachers voted against.

The Irish Second-Level Students Union (ISSU) is broadly in favour of the changes.

In each case, however, it’s not full-throated support or opposition – and, although the ASTI is considering industrial action, that doesn’t mean that they can – or will – refuse to teach the new courses: teachers are obliged to deliver the curriculum as per the Minister for Education’s instructions.

What are the concerns?

Teachers have three main areas of concern, says Dan Sheedy, principal at TheTuitionCentre.ie.

These are:

“The Matthew effect, where those with the most resources in terms of money or networks do better from reforms. In a high-stakes points system, those lucky enough to have a stable home life, stable internet and access to technology, will be better equipped to do these projects. Some schools have amazing facilities and the resources to employ lab assistants for the science projects, but others remain poorly equipped.”

“Teachers worry that the reforms will unintentionally increase stress. With the briefs not issued till halfway through fifth year, they then need to spend 20 hours – or seven weeks – doing the project, most of which will probably be due around April of sixth year. The Irish oral exam is currently worth 40 per cent, but students are not 40 per cent less stressed going into other subjects.”

“The main reason, by a mile, is AI. We don’t know what advances this technology will have by 2030, or 2035, so it’s not really future-proofed. Teachers will have to verify that the work is the authentic work of the student.”

Padraig Sheedy, ASTI president, envisages a situation whereby teachers don’t feel confident that a student didn’t extensively use AI, but are afraid of the personal and professional fallout of saying this.

“I’m a design & communications graphics and construction teacher, where there’s already practical components, but if this is applied to all subjects, there will be over-assessment that only adds to student stress,” he says.

[ ASTI warns of potential strike if concerns about Leaving Cert reforms not addressedOpens in new window ]

“All the focus on reform ignores that it’s the CAO entry system that causes the most stress, and that this college entry system that most needs to change, with more entry pathways and apprenticeship routes.”

Billy Campbell, deputy president of the ISSU, says that continuous assessment is imperative to reduce stress and give students with different strengths a chance to shine, but that facilities, IT equipment and staff support must be properly funded and that changes should not be rushed.

As for AI, Campbell says that universities across the world are tackling the same challenges.

“One of the best safeguards is monitoring students’ drafting and progress throughout the project, rather than only judging the final piece,” he says.

What does the Department of Education say?

In response to queries from this newspaper, the Department of Education drafted a comprehensive overview for parents and students.

The department says there is a robust package of supports in place for schools and teachers, including a new science implementation support grant, new science labs and a comprehensive framework of teacher professional learning.

They say that the roll-out is slow, starting with seven subjects, “a manageable start”.

As for AI, the department says there are already clear rules for accepting and verifying coursework and that the State Examinations Commission has, since 2023, issued guidelines around AI-generated content.

Teachers and unions, however, say funding remains insufficient and that the department’s response on AI hasn’t engaged with their concerns.

The department says it will continue to engage with teachers.