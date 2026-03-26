Courts

Investigation into stabbing of Cork father at advanced stage, inquest hears

Father of three Mark O’Connell (36) died in Hollyhill following incident last November

The scene at Hollyville estate, Hollyhill where 36-year-old Mark O’Connell died after suffering a stab injury to his chest. Photograph: Provision
The scene at Hollyville estate, Hollyhill where 36-year-old Mark O’Connell died after suffering a stab injury to his chest. Photograph: Provision
Barry Roche Southern Correspondent
Thu Mar 26 2026 - 17:512 MIN READ

The Garda investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old father of three is at an advanced stage and a file will be prepared on the man’s death for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), an inquest has heard today.

Sgt Fergus Twomey told Cork City Coroner’s Court on Thursday that gardaí were continuing to investigate the death of Mark O’Connell at Hollyville in Hollyhill, Cork, in the early hours of November 16th.

The inquest heard evidence from Garda Anthony Delohery that he was on mobile patrol in the Gurranabraher patrol car when he and a colleague were dispatched to an emergency call.

They arrived at a house in Hollyville where the man who had made the emergency call, Kieran Long, identified a man who was lying injured on the ground as Mark O’Connell.

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Cork mother of four died from stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

Mark O'Connell (36) died at a house in Hollyville, Hollyhill, Cork in November 2025. Photograph: RIP.ie
Mark O'Connell (36) died at a house in Hollyville, Hollyhill, Cork in November 2025. Photograph: RIP.ie

Long told gardai that O’Connell, who was from Fairfield Green in Farranree, was the ex-partner of his daughter and the father of her three children, the inquest heard.

O’Connell was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but attempts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said she carried out a postmortem and found O’Connell had died from haemorrhage and shock due to a stab wound to the upper thorax.

The stab wound led to a haemothorax, or bleeding, into the cavity between the lung and the chest wall and a haemopericardium, or bleeding, into the pericardial sac surrounding the heart.

The sergeant said that given the death was still under investigation and directions would be sought from the DPP, he was applying to have the matter adjourned to allow criminal matters to proceed.

Cork City coroner Philip Comyn granted the application and adjourned the inquest until September 10th for mention to see what progress had been made in the criminal proceedings.

A man (55) was arrested soon after the stabbing of O’Connell and questioned at Gurranabraher Garda station before being released without charge.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times