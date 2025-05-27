Catholic education is not about indoctrination - it is about preparing pupils to contribute to the common good

In an increasingly pluralistic and multicultural society, the importance of religious education has never been more apparent.

As communities become more diverse – culturally, ethnically and spiritually – the role of religious education in its service to families and to the common good must not diminish but rather deepen in purpose and clarity. Religious education provides not only a proposition of faith but a robust foundation for dialogue, respect, and moral engagement in the wider world.

Far from being an outdated or exclusionary practice, religious education is an essential component of a well-rounded education, supporting the holistic development of both the individual and society.

A key function of religious education in a diverse society is promoting mutual understanding and respect among people of different faiths and world views. In the increasingly globalised environment in Ireland, Europe and beyond, individuals are more likely than ever to interact with people from various religious backgrounds. Misconceptions about religious beliefs often lead to prejudice, fear and even conflict.

Religious education, when done thoughtfully and with a spirit of dialogue, equips students with the knowledge and empathy needed to engage respectfully with others.

To paraphrase Halik in The Afternoon of Christianity (2024), religious education is a place of “encounter and conversation” inviting in all people of good will irrespective of identity, outlook or belief.

Without this type of external orientation, Christian communities risk becoming “ghettos” where “like only encounters like without the capacity to grow intellectually and spiritually from the stimulation of alternative points of view”.

Catholics, like all other faith groups, are urged to recognise and respect the sincere religious convictions of others. In this light, religious education becomes a bridge – not a barrier – between communities. It fosters the ability to appreciate diversity without diluting one’s own beliefs.

Catholic schools and their religious education programmes, therefore, have a dual responsibility: to faithfully transmit the teachings of the church while cultivating an atmosphere of openness and dialogue. This includes teaching about other religions in a way that is honest, respectful, and free from caricature. Catholic education is not about isolationism or indoctrination; rather, it is about preparing individuals to contribute meaningfully to the common good.

As Pope St John Paul II said: “The church proposes; she imposes nothing.” Religious education, therefore, must always be marked by humility, love, and fidelity to one’s own beliefs and identity. This was complemented and given new expression by the late Pope Francis, who in his address to educators, emphasised that “dialogue does not mean renouncing one’s identity. On the contrary, it presupposes it. We must have a clear sense of our identity to engage in meaningful dialogue.”

Our contemporary times make authentic dialogue difficult, presenting a challenge, as Pope Leo XIV observed, of “the prevalence of rhythms and lifestyles in which there is not enough room for listening, reflection and dialogue, at school, in the family, and sometimes among peers themselves, with consequent loneliness”.

However, as the Holy Father states: “These are demanding challenges, but we too ... can turn them into springboards to explore ways, develop tools and adopt new languages to continue to touch the hearts of pupils, helping them and spurring them on to face every obstacle with courage in order to give the best of themselves in life.”

At the heart of the Catholic vision for education lies a fundamental principle affirmed in both church teaching and international law: the primary role of parents as the first educators of their children. The Second Vatican Council’s declaration Gravissimum Educationis states clearly that “since parents have given children their life, they are bound by the most serious obligation to educate their offspring ... Hence, parents must be acknowledged as the first and foremost educators of their children.” This parental right includes the authority to choose schools that are in sympathy with their values and religious convictions.

This right is echoed in international human rights conventions, including Article 26.3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states: “Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children.”

As I previously argued in these pages, this principle was anticipated in Article 42.1 of Bunreacht na hÉireann (1937), which clearly identifies parents as the primary educators of their children. Schools, and their staff, exist to serve families in their responsibilities as educators, with a school’s teaching, learning and cultured framed within an ethos clearly identified in their admission policies. Catholic schools exist not to serve only Catholics, but for anyone who wishes for their children to receive an education in the Catholic tradition. All are welcome.

Of course, many would like to see a much greater plurality of school choice in Ireland. Catholic patrons support this change and continue to work with the State to identify school communities who are willing to support a change of patronage. It is unfortunate that the State-led surveys on divestment have been delayed by circumstance.

Catholic schools seek to embody the church’s vision for holistic education, combining academic excellence with spiritual and moral development. Across the world, Catholic schools serve over 67 million children and young people of all backgrounds, often welcoming non-Catholics who seek a values-based education, grounded in a spiritual tradition proposing a purpose and meaning to human life, grounded in the essential dignity of all. When Catholic schools are authentic to this mission, they become living examples of inclusion rooted in identity.

Alan Hynes is chief executive officer of the Catholic Education Partnership