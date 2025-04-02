Boosting grants instead of cutting college fees could be fairer way to support students - Minister

The €3,000 annual “student contribution” has been lowered to €2,000 for the past three years. Photograph: iStock

Lowering college fees across the board by €1,000 over the last three years was not a “progressive” move and boosting student grants could be a fairer way of improving access to third level and reducing costs for struggling students, Minister for Higher Education James Lawless has said.

The Minister was speaking in advance of a “cost of education” event on Thursday, at which student and college representatives will discuss financial challenges facing learners and potential measures to address them.

Mr Lawless signalled in the Dáil last week that the more than half of all third-level students could face an increase in college fees of up €1,000 this year if cost-of-living supports are reduced or scrapped.

The €3,000 annual “student contribution” has been lowered to €2,000 for the past three years.

The Minister hinted that the €1,000 reduction could be cut this year, meaning an effective increase in fees for many students.

About half of students receive State grants to cover their student contribution completely or in part. The rest, however, would be subject to any effective increases in the charge if the reduction is ended or curtailed.

Speaking following a conference on further education and training, organised by the National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) on Wednesday, Mr Lawless said the €1,000 reduction had been a “once-off” measure as part of a special cost-of-living package.

“Budgetary discussions are still ongoing and whether there will be a cost-of-living package at all this year is still up for debate. We’re waiting to see the wider fiscal picture – trade, tariffs, today’s announcements, all the rest of it,” he said. “Whether there is money for welfare, energy or education credits remains to be seen.”

While the programme for government pledges to “reduce the student contribution fee over the lifetime of the Government”, Mr Lawless said the starting point for this was €3,000 rather than €2,000.

“There isn’t a budget line within the department to subsidise €100 million a year [the cost of college fee reductions] as it stands. So, that has to be negotiated in the Budget.”

Mr Lawless said he is inviting feedback from stakeholders on what is the most progressive and equitable way to support the cost of education over the coming years.

“It it a blanket credit to everybody in the system? To my mind, that is not a progressive measure ... Or would it be fairer to use the same resources to target the edge cases, the people who just miss out at the moment, the people who are struggling.”

When asked if he expected a backlash from parents and political parties over a potential increase in college fees if cost-of-living measures are scrapped, Mr Lawless said: “Ultimately, yes. It’s never popular if people have to pay more this year than they did last year.

“The reality is the fee never changed, There was a temporary subvention, funded by the cost-of-living package, but I know people won’t see it that way; they will say I have to to pay more this year than last year.”

He added, however, that reductions in college fees in future should be “progressive, fair and sustainable”.

“So, it’s not a temporary one-off credit funded by one-off revenues or emergency packages – its something that is sustainable, that we can repeat, year on year, and that is delivered to those who need it most. If we can achieve that, it will be a good day’s work, but we’re not there yet and that’s the work we have to do between now and the Budget.”