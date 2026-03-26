Lyra McKee murder accused ‘part of shooting party’ who ‘stewarded crowd’, court hears

Lyra McKee died after being hit by a bullet in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th, 2019

One of the men accused of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee was “part of the shooting party” and “stewarded” the crowd, Belfast Crown Court has heard.

The 29-year-old author died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th, 2019.

It came as TV presenter Reggie Yates and an MTV crew had been filming in the area for a documentary.

Several rounds of petrol bombs had been directed at police late on April 18th, as well as a car being set on fire during chaotic scenes that culminated in four shots being fired towards police, which the prosecution contend were aimed and deliberate.

Peter Cavanagh (37), of Mary Street in Derry, is one of three charged with McKee’s murder.

The prosecution has argued Cavanagh is “person G” identified in footage by his clothes, height and build.

Prosecuting barrister David McDowell said a person identified as G in the footage is wearing a camouflage mask, bomber jacket, skinny jeans and dark Nike trainers, is of a slim build and walks in an upright manner.

As the court was shown mobile footage of the shooting, he contended Cavanagh is person G who is seen “walking briskly” with the gunman, positioning himself in the middle of the road, and turning to face the crowd twice, “as if stewarding them”.

Peter Cavanagh (37), of Mary Street in Derry, is one of three charged with Lyra McKee’s murder. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The same person is also contended to be seen moving towards the gunman “to assist” after the shots were fired where two other people were picking things up, believed to be cartridges.

“Whenever he arrives at the scene, he is part of the shooting party ... he is not there accidentally, he is there for a reason,” he added.

Judge Patricia Smyth queried in what way G was stewarding the crowd.

McDowell emphasised the “purpose” with which he said that four people, identified as B, C, D and G who accompanied the gunmen, walked.

“It is the purpose with which Cavanagh is walking shows he is part of the shooting party, and ultimately the actions he takes,” he said.

“If he was eating a curry chip he would not be behaving [that way]. He looks like he has a position of responsibility.”

The trial also heard that Cavanagh’s DNA had been found on a zip pull found in “burning clothes”. It is contended this zip pull had been on a jacket that Cavanagh was wearing on April 18th.

Cavanagh has not given evidence in response.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the death of McKee.

Jordan Gareth Devine (25) of Bishop Street, and Paul McIntyre (58) of Kells Walk, have also been charged with McKee’s murder.

They are additionally facing other charges connected to the shooting and rioting.

It is the prosecution’s case that the three men accused of murder had accompanied a lone gunman to the firing point on the night, and had encouraged or assisted him.

Jordan Gareth Devine (25), of Bishop Street in Derry, outside Belfast Crown Court. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Paul McIntyre (58), of Kells Walk in Derry, arriving at Belfast Crown Court. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

They have all denied the charges and refused to give evidence.

The trial on Thursday was also shown footage of the firing of four shots towards police, after which screaming can be heard.

McDowell contended they were “very much aimed shots”, adding: “Not shots fired wildly, they were deliberately aimed.”

It came after a sequence of events, including rioting in the same area on April 16th and gatherings filmed by MTV, from which the clothing and features of those involved are contended to match those involved on April 18th.

The prosecution started their final submissions at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

The defence are set to make their closing submissions next month. − PA