How doing an MBA helped me in my career

While an MBA will provide highliy specialised knowledge that can set you apart from competitors, it will also provide access to job opportunities through alumni networks.

Gareth Quinn, MBA at Ulster University.

In school, I was keen to pursue a career in technology.

I managed to scrape my way into a BSc in computing and information systems at Ulster University but was rightly kicked out after my first year for not applying myself.

I studied for a part-time higher national diploma and, after three years of work, I returned to complete my degree, ultimately walking away with a 2:1 in computing and information systems.

Afterwards, I worked in Belfast City Hall in the political sphere, but my role wasn’t stretching me. I’d always been interested in business, so I decided to take on an MBA at Ulster University, partly to challenge myself and partly to see what the world of business had to offer.

The programme throws you into so many aspects of business, with coursework, exams, presentations and the sheer terror of being challenged by lecturers and, even worse, your peers.

Over time, I readied that I could hold my own and sometimes even outperform others, which was a real turning point for me.

The course was meant to be three years part-time, but I finished in two years. And, much to the amusement of my family and friends – and, honestly, myself – I finished top of the class. If you’d told me that before I started, I would have laughed you out of the room. Ultimately, it was a game-changer in building my confidence and giving me a strong foundation in business.

Gareth Quinn: 'The MBA gave me the confidence to go after things with real intent.'

One of the most impactful decisions I made after completing my MBA was joining the MBA Association of Ireland. It wasn’t just about broadening my knowledge – it was crucial for widening my network and building relationships that have been instrumental in my journey. It also sparked new levels of ambition and gave me even more confidence.

The MBA gave me the confidence to go after things with real intent, not to be too daunted by failure, and – perhaps most importantly – to understand that I don’t need to know everything myself. One of the biggest takeaways from the MBA was seeing how the most successful people all had one thing in common: they surrounded themselves with the right people.

There’s a phrase often used about the MBA: “inch deep, mile wide”. It gives you exposure to a vast range of business principles, but not the same depth you’d get from, say, a dedicated economics degree. But that broad understanding gave me a strong baseline – enough to know when to bring in the right people to go a mile deep when needed.

After my MBA, I founded Digital DNA, a media and events business, which I sold in 2019. Then I cofounded Kairos with [former Ireland international rugby player] Andrew Trimble, bringing innovative solutions to elite sports. In 2023, we partnered with Teamworks, and now we’re delivering top-notch performance and operational solutions to elite sports organisations worldwide.

As part of the Kairos and Teamworks partnership, I now oversee new business growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This role lets me dive into exciting projects that go beyond communication, focusing on performance and scouting by leveraging large data sets and AI to help teams make smarter decisions. I also love helping other tech companies to understand how to best build products for the sports market and how they can scale their business into new markets.

For me, there were no negatives to doing an MBA. It’s a significant investment of time and money but the returns, in terms of new roles and challenges, are often substantial. Timing-wise, we embarked on this journey when we had a newborn, so my wife, Lisa, took on a lot of additional responsibilities. That balance is something to consider, but the return on investment is often easy to justify when you see the impact it has on your career.

Sinéad Byrne, Executive MBA at the University of Galway.

When I embarked on my Executive MBA at the University of Galway, I never imagined just how profoundly it would impact my personal and professional life.

As I approach the completion of my two-year part-time Executive MBA in May 2025, I reflect on how this experience has given me the time and space to dream and learn.

The business world today is characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. In such an environment, companies need leaders who stand firm in their values, who can navigate through the storm with clarity and integrity, and who are committed to making decisions that benefit all stakeholders.

This fertile ground is where future leaders are cultivated, where innovation is encouraged, and where responsible business practices take root.

Sinéad Byrne: 'Ireland must continue to uphold its commitment to responsible business.'

Throughout my MBA journey, I have been inspired to contribute to this vision by founding Prospera, an initiative that supports and guides start-ups and early-stage investors in responsible business practices. Prospera is designed to be a trusted partner for entrepreneurs and investors who want to embed ethical leadership and sustainable business strategies from the outset.

The vision for Prospera is to create a dynamic community where ethical entrepreneurship flourishes. By connecting start-ups with seasoned industry leaders, investors, and academic insights, we aim to foster an ecosystem where innovation and responsibility go hand in hand.

By integrating responsible business practices with economic growth, we can continue to lead by example. The pursuit of sustainable development goals should remain a priority, ensuring that our businesses align with the long-term health of our economy, society, and environment.

As McKinsey’s global managing partner, Bob Sternfels, recently emphasised, diversity, equity, and inclusion is not just a corporate initiative: it is a value-driven imperative shaped by consumer and employee demand. Ireland must continue to uphold its commitment to responsible business, resisting short-term trends that focus on immediate gain without considering long-term consequences. Sustainable growth, ethical leadership, and collaboration will ensure that we remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Without the generous financial support of the 30% Club, pursuing this degree would not have been possible.

The 30% Club is a global campaign that advocates for gender balance at all levels of business leadership. It works with companies, educational institutions, and policymakers to create opportunities for women in executive roles, ensuring that they have access to mentorship, sponsorship, and financial support for career advancement.

In Ireland, the 30% Club collaborates with leading universities and organisations to provide scholarships for women pursuing MBAs and other leadership programs. By supporting initiatives like these, the 30% Club is actively shaping a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable business landscape.

Without the generous financial support of the club, pursuing this degree would not have been possible. Their sponsorship enabled me to take this transformative step, proving that investing in education is not just about acquiring knowledge, it’s about unlocking potential, fostering leadership, and driving meaningful change in business and society.

For anyone considering an MBA whether as an individual or as a company investing in its people it is, without question, money well spent.

The University of Galway has provided me with more than just an academic experience; it has given me the tools, networks, and perspective to be a better leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for responsible business.

I encourage others to take the leap, invest in their growth, and contribute to shaping a business landscape that is not only profitable but also principled and progressive.