‘An amazing opportunity’: Science student’s journey from failing chemistry to TU Dublin

Aiden Stack has always been interested in science and how the world works – and throughout school, his teachers could see the potential for good grades in related subjects. But due to issues with mental health and poor class attendance, he wasn’t achieving the results he needed to succeed.

However, the now 19-year-old managed to improve his grades and is studying science at university. “From a very young age I was always interested in fun facts and how things worked, so I was very excited in fifth year when I was able to choose sciences as something to study properly,” he says. “I ended up choosing biology, chemistry and engineering and found chemistry, in particular, very interesting; learning about how the world worked on such a small scale was fascinating.

“But unfortunately my grades did not reflect my interest. I struggled to keep up, and ended up failing my end-of-year chemistry exam in fifth year. I have a history of very poor mental health and my attendance suffered as a result, as well as my focus, which was a big contributor as to why I was struggling so much. This was really devastating to me as science was something I wanted to pursue, specifically medical science, so I needed the points and knowledge from chemistry to achieve that.”

The Kildare man says that after failing his exam, he was determined to improve his grades and “really threw” himself into sixth year. But despite trying his hardest, his results were still not at the level he needed for a college place.

“I attended after-school study most days, made study plans and asked questions all the time,” he says. “I was very fortunate to have a very supportive chemistry teacher, who not only understood my struggles, but aided my pursuit of a better grade. But, unfortunately, I was still struggling. Maths has always been an enemy of mine and titration maths totally eluded my understanding.

“Also, there were some basic things I missed in fifth year that I just wasn’t able to teach myself. I seemed to lack any confidence in myself and didn’t think that I could improve – at one point I even doubted that I would be able to pursue science, believing I was a lost cause.”

His school, Piper’s Hill College in Naas, has “a very supportive staff”, who, the past pupil says, were very understanding of his mental health struggles and were determined to do what they could to help.

“I was approached by my year head shortly before Christmas break of sixth year,” he says. “She explained that jumpAgrade [a free tuition service] had a certain number of places in their programme and that she believed it could help me in whichever subject I chose. Of course, I jumped on the idea immediately as, having come from a poorer family, it was an amazing opportunity to be able to get grinds, as they can be very pricey.

“I was matched up with a lovely tutor and, in January, we began hour-long sessions every two weeks. In the short amount of time I was able to see her before my mock exams my grades skyrocketed and I got my best chemistry results ever in my mocks. My tutor also worked with me to improve my confidence – in theory, maths and, most importantly, in myself.

“I had someone working with me who believed I could do better and this inspired me to think the same of myself.”

Joan Connolly, jumpAgrade chief executive, says it is a not-for-profit organisation working with schools across the State to support underserved post-primary students who might not otherwise have access to private tuition.

“This year, we’re partnering with 53 schools and supporting over 700 students through a mix of after school one-to-one and group tutoring in core and Stem Leaving Cert subjects, alongside guidance and mentoring,” she says. “Our work is focused on schools in disadvantaged communities and each school nominates a staff member as a ‘jumpAgrade ambassador’ who helps us match students with the right supports. We also provide regular feedback to schools and families, so students are supported by a strong network both in and out of school.

“In Ireland today, around 60 per cent of Leaving Cert students avail of private tuition or ‘grinds’, contributing to an estimated €60 million industry. While tutoring is proven to boost academic outcomes, it remains out of reach for many families, creating a two-tier system. So, jumpAgrade exists to change that – by making high-quality, subsidised tutoring available to those who need it most.”

To date, the organisation has provided educational support to more than 1,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds. Its chief executive says that what sets jumpAgrade apart from traditional tuition providers is its “focus on the whole student”.

“Before starting, each student completes a short ‘needs analysis’ and sets out their goals for study and life after school,” says Connolly. “This allows us to tailor support to their individual strengths and challenges – for example, access to a quiet study space or digital device. We also provide free supports to help students manage stress and anxiety, improve school attendance and plan for their future.

“Our programmes are delivered online, which means students can take part no matter where they live. It also gives them the flexibility to fit sessions around part-time work, caring responsibilities or extracurricular activities.

“All of our services are provided free of charge. This is made possible through the support of national funders such as Rethink Ireland, as well as local philanthropy and targeted social inclusion initiatives who partner with us to select schools in their community. At its core, jumpAgrade is about more than grades – it’s about building confidence, raising aspirations, and ensuring every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of their background.”

Aiden Stack can attest to this as, although he didn’t receive the points necessary to do his first choice, he has just finished first year at TU Dublin, studying general science – and credits the free tuition, along with his mother, who is his “rock”.

“If I could give any advice to other students I would say that although it might sound ridiculous, belief is a powerful tool,” he says. “If you think that you are bad at something and can never do better, then you will never be able to improve, no matter how hard you try. But, consistent and small amounts of study are much better than cramming it all in last minute – trust me; I’ve tried it and it doesn’t end well.

“Although I did not end up getting the points I needed to do medical science, I am currently studying general science in TUD. And I have to admit that I am sort of happy that I didn’t get my first option, as I have been able to explore so much this year in terms of physics, chemistry and biology.”