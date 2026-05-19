Did you hear? The Leaving Cert exams are just around the corner

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

This week in The Irish Times, Conversations with Parents brings you a special episode to help parents and students navigate the next few weeks.

Conor Pope talks about his own Leaving Cert and the approach he’s taking in supporting his daughter, who will be starting her exams next month. Psychologist Malie Coyne discusses parents using bribery as motivation for their chill children. And guidance counsellor Donnchadh O’Mahony explains that “active recall” is the best way to make use of the remaining time. You can listen to the episode here or search for Conversations with Parents wherever you get your podcasts.

Meanwhile, Brian Mooney writes today on how to manage the final days before the exams and how best to tackle the papers. The guidance counsellor and education columnist also has information and advice for those who may have applied to Hear (Higher Education Access Route) and Dare (Disability Access Route to Education).

Meanwhile, for primary and secondary school children, the summer holidays are fast approaching, and that means many parents are scratching their heads. The good news is there are now many fun, educational and entertaining summer camps for children and teenagers in every county. Today, we published the first of those guides – which is primarily concerned with camps that do not having a sporting element (eg art, cooking, drama, science, language, technology).

This Thursday (you’ll find it here when it’s online), we will publish the second of the guides – which will be for those interested in GAA, soccer, rugby, basketball, tennis, and many other indoor and outdoor physical activities.

Also this week, Education Correspondent Niamh Towey was in St Joseph’s Primary School in Dundalk to see how artificial intelligence is used in the classroom.

And finally, John Sharry answers a reader’s question. A parent would like to look at alternative schools for her daughter, but her husband wants the child to stay in mainstream schooling. You can find John’s advice here.

To all those sitting exams in the next few weeks, best of luck. You’ve got this!

Damian