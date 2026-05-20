Education

Carlow College to close after almost 250 years

The almost-90 staff at the college, the second-oldest university-level institution in the country, to be made redundant

Carlow College, St Patrick's
Carlow College, St Patrick's
Sarah Slater
Wed May 20 2026 - 09:251 MIN READ

The country’s second-oldest university level institution, based in Co Carlow, is to close.

Carlow College, St Patrick’s, is to phase its closure over a two-year period as South East Technological University (SETU) is to take control of the campus. All current students – more than 600 – will have completed courses by 2028.

The college offers undergraduate, postgraduate and part-time courses in arts and the humanities.

Almost 90 staff at the college, which is based on a campus of 17 acres, are to be made redundant.

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The college was founded in 1782 and first admitted students in 1793. It is described by the college as Ireland’s second oldest university, after Trinity College Dublin.

Its history includes educating both lay students and those preparing for the priesthood.

College management has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with SETU and the move is being backed by Minister for Higher Education James Lawless.

In a statement the college said it was “committed” to engaging openly and respectfully with staff and union representatives over job losses.

Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, president of Carlow College, St Patrick’s, said the merger process “reflects the continuation of its long-standing contribution to education” in the region.

He said the college’s “priority” was to ensure a “carefully planned completion” of all academic programmes over the next two years, so that “every student” enrolled could complete their studies and affected staff could be supported.

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