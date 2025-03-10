Children less ‘ready’ to start school and have more emotional problems since pandemic - study

"Children’s levels of anxiety have massively increased” and “listening skills and attentiveness have really disimproved in comparison to children of a similar age pre-pandemic”. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Children are less “ready” to start primary school, with higher rates of separation anxiety and less emotional regulation among pupils compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic, new research indicates.

Academics at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick surveyed more than 100 junior infants teachers in classes with 2,000 pupils in December 2024 who reported increases in behavioural problems, anxiety and more children unable to manage personal care.

More than 80 per cent of teachers said there were more pupils with emotional or behavioural issues, while most agreed that classroom behaviour was worse and that fewer children could sit and pay attention or take turns.

Teachers' descriptions of their junior infants classes capture the extent to which they believe the classroom has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

“Children are far less independent coming to school than before the pandemic,” said one.

Another commented: “Separation from their parent coming into school was quite an ordeal for more than half of the class. Children cry in class far more than other years and are overly sensitive to others.”

One said “children’s levels of anxiety have massively increased” and that “listening skills and attentiveness have really disimproved in comparison to children of a similar age pre-pandemic”.

Most teachers also say there is a considerable increase in speech, language and communication difficulties with the children, as well as difficulties with fine motor control, such as using a pencil.

This cohort of children spent their early childhood growing up during the Covid-19 pandemic, the study says. Photograph: iStock

One teacher commented: “It has been the most challenging class I have had in 27 years of teaching.”

A junior infants teacher said: “Children have a lot of speech production issues. I’ve never seen so many in one class that need a speech and language assessment.”

“Paying attention, following instructions and listening are all difficult for over half the children in my class,” said another teacher.

While this cohort of children spent their early childhood growing up during the Covid-19 pandemic – against a backdrop of lockdowns and social restrictions – the study says the factors behind the increase in junior infants being less “ready” cannot be pinpointed definitively.

Dr Suzanne Egan of Mary Immaculate College’s Department of Psychology said the findings were concerning in terms of child development and challenging classroom circumstances for teachers.

“It may be that the changes in social contacts or family life in the early months of children’s lives, and since the pandemic, have contributed to the situation,” she said.

[ School attendance among pupils drops significantly since Covid-19 pandemicOpens in new window ]

“Potentially, missed or delayed developmental checks could also mean that issues weren’t picked up as early as they might have been. More research is needed to fully understand the nature and extent of the issues, and to determine the causes.”

The report co-author, Dr Jennifer Pope, said the findings highlight the potential long-lasting and wide-ranging effects of the pandemic and restrictions on our youngest citizens.

“We know that without early interventions and supports that gaps can widen and developmental delays can worsen over the course of childhood. Through this research, teachers have expressed significant concerns and challenges that require further investment and supports”.