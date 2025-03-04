Home economics is losing students who are learning little to no practical cookery. Why?

When you think of home economics, familiar images might come to mind: baking an apple tart in school, the comforting scent of pastry filling the room, a 1950s housewife over a hot stove, or a nun overseeing students as they carefully measure ingredients.

Whatever the image, one thing is certain – most people associate home economics with cooking.

But you might be surprised to learn that today’s Leaving Certificate home economics curriculum has little to no practical cookery. Under pressure to cover an overwhelming syllabus, teachers are forced to prioritise theory over practice. The result? Cooking is sidelined. Students may only cook a handful of times over two years – and even then, only for journal assignments.

Shockingly, the cooking itself isn’t assessed; students are marked solely on their written work. Students can excel in home economics without ever developing practical cooking skills.

This is why the current senior cycle reform process, where a new Leaving Certificate home economics curriculum will be introduced in September 2027, is so crucial. It’s a pivotal moment that can make or break the subject. If we fail to restore the practical skills at the heart of home economics, we risk losing one of the most valuable life-skill-based subjects in the Irish education system.

The current syllabus was introduced in 2002 – when renting DVDs, texting on basic phones, and dial-up internet were the norm. While society and technology have advanced dramatically, home economics has remained largely unchanged. The subject desperately needs a big facelift to stay relevant, especially as students in their droves are choosing to study other subjects for Leaving Certificate.

In 2004, when the current syllabus was introduced, 27.4 per cent of Leaving Certificate students chose home economics; by 2024, this had fallen to 17.7 per cent. One of the biggest reasons for this decline is the increasing focus on theoretical learning, which has made the subject less appealing to students who expect more practical, hands-on learning.

This is especially true after completing Junior Cycle home economics, where they were probably cooking every week, as 50 per cent of the marks are based on a cooking exam. The drop-off is stark: 37 per cent of students sat the Junior Cycle home economics exam in 2024, but only 17.7 per cent sat Leaving Certificate in the same year, a 19 per cent decline. This suggests that after experiencing a hands-on, practical junior cycle, many students are discouraged by the theory-heavy approach at senior cycle.

And if your first thought about home economics was of a woman, you wouldn’t be far off the mark. The subject remains predominantly woman, with few male students choosing it. Those who do often appreciate its relevance to nutrition and fitness but are disappointed by the lack of practical cookery, expecting hands-on culinary skills rather than just theory.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping education. However, home economics holds a unique position as the key life skills it teaches can never be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). While AI can generate meal plans and suggest recipes, it cannot cook, practise kitchen hygiene or develop hands-on culinary skills. If the subject remains overly focused on written coursework, students may rely on AI to complete assignments instead of gaining real practical experience.

Home economics has long complemented biology, with strong overlaps in nutrition, food science, digestion, and microbiology. Many students choose home economics because of its relevance to their biology studies, reinforcing their scientific understanding and improving overall exam performance in the points race. The upcoming reform also presents an opportunity to strengthen links with Leaving Certificate physical education, which is growing in popularity as a subject: 14 per cent of students selected it last year. The strong connections between home economics and physical education (PE), particularly in nutrition and diet, highlight the potential for students to take a strategic combination of home economics, biology, business, and PE to maximise overlapping content and deepen their learning.

Home design and management is an optional elective, and according to the 2017 chief examiner’s report, most students choose social studies instead. Yet, in a country where home ownership is increasingly out of reach, should housing education be optional? According to Eurostat, the average Irish person moves out at 28, facing skyrocketing rents and strict mortgage requirements. While the syllabus covers insulation and energy efficiency, focusing on decor seems trivial when many struggle to afford a home. Instead, it should prioritise financial literacy – saving for a mortgage, understanding credit, and applying for loans. It could also further include sustainability topics like heat pumps and energy efficiency, helping students make informed housing choices.

Another key area where home economics can have a big impact is nutrition and health. According to the Central Statistics Office Irish Health Survey 2019, 56 per cent of Irish adults are overweight or obese. With rising rates of diabetes, heart disease, and diet-related cancers, nutrition education has never been more important. Home economics is perfectly placed to tackle this issue but needs a stronger focus on practical skills. Students should regularly cook healthy meals, learn portion control and read food labels. Currently, students learn nutrition theory, but with so little actual cooking, many leave school without the skills to prepare healthy meals. This is a missed opportunity, especially when convenience foods and ultra-processed meals are more accessible than ever.