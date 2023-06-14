Junior Cycle home economics: ‘Student-friendly’ with a focus on sustainability

Today’s Junior Cycle home economics paper was a very topical and “straightforward” exam which tested students on broad range of questions spanning over multiple areas.

However, Linda Dolan, home economics teacher at Mercy College, Co Sligo and Studyclix subject expert, said in-depth answers including supporting examples would have been required to achieve a distinction.

“There was a huge focus on the areas of making ethical choices, sustainability, energy rating, upcycling, saving money when food shopping etc but no sign of any of the food commodities,” she said.

“Specific information was necessary for the definitions asked which included the terms allergens and net income. Students were invited to read and assess a food label – a valuable, lifelong skill that Home Economics endeavours to develop in students.”

Ms Dolan said there was a great emphasis on wellbeing and how students can nurture their mental and physical health.

This was reflected in questions based on the advantages of exercise, the benefits of effective communication and so on.

“Overall, it was very straightforward paper that would have put students at ease,” she said.

