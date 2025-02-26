All schools eligible for free solar panels to help tackle energy bills

Programme will see up to 24 megawatts of installed renewable energy provision on schools with savings in the region of €5.5 million per year. Photograph: iStock

All schools are now eligible to apply for free solar panels which will cut electricity costs through the use of renewable energy.

The scheme – until now available on a pilot basis in selected counties – will provide eligible schools with roof-mounted systems that equate to approximately 14 solar panels.

Schools nationwide are being encouraged to apply for the “Solar for Schools Programme” before the deadline of Friday, March 7th.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee said communities up and down the country have started to see solar panels on school rooftops, a sign of the strong uptake of the initiative.

Since the launch of the programme in November 2023, more than 3,290 schools have been approved to progress to tender for installation of PV panels with more than 1,040 installations confirmed as completed so far.

The second and final phase is open for applications to all eligible schools nationwide.

The second phase has seen significant interest since it opened for applications on in November, with a total of 757 schools approved for funding in this phase to date.

“This programme offers an opportunity for schools to reduce their carbon emissions and energy costs, as well as providing daily data to schools and students on their consumption,” Ms McEntee said.

She said her department’s new online platform, School Hub, will make the application process as streamlined as possible for schools.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Darragh O’Brien said that by opening the programme to all remaining eligible schools, more will be able to decrease their reliance on fossil fuels.

“This initiative is a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and energy efficient future for our schools.”

The solar PV panels in schools are being connected to the electricity grid, so that solar energy can power other homes and businesses when schools are closed at weekends and during school holidays.

The typical amount a school can save will depend on a number of factors. However, a typical school with a 6kW solar PV installation could expect to save in the region of €1,200-1,600 annually on their bill, including credit for their electricity export.

The overall programme will see up to 24 megawatts of installed renewable energy provision on schools with savings in the region of €5.5 million per year across 4,000 schools.

Schools will be required to seek five quotes from suppliers and apply for funding approval to the Department of Education via a new online school hub.