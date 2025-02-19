Minister to seek Dáil approval for membership of Cern research centre

Minister for Science James Lawless with Cern's director general Fabaiola Gianotti in Geneva on Wednesday.

Ireland is on course to become an associate member of Cern – one of the world’s largest centres for scientific research – next year, said to Minister for Science James Lawless.

The State’s membership will be subject to funding requirements of almost €2 million a year and Dáil approval.

The Minister met Cern’s director general in Geneva on Wednesday, where both parties agreed to take “the next steps” towards Ireland’s associate membership.

Members of the scientific community say associate membership would bring benefits to the State across research, industry, skills, science outreach and international relations.

READ MORE

[ Why has it taken so long for Ireland to join Cern?Opens in new window ]

It would also open doors for Irish researchers to participate in Cern’s scientific programmes, while Irish citizens will be eligible for staff positions and fellowships.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Lawless said while Ireland had much to learn from work happening at Cern, there was also a “world-class research community” in the State who could be “real asset” to the organisation.

“I will return to Ireland tomorrow and push forward with plans to make this partnership with Cern a reality,” he said. “I am optimistic that it will be ratified by the Dáil, where there is already cross-party support for the initiative.”

A worker rides by on his bicycle in Cern’s Large Hadron Collider tunnel during maintenance works, near Geneva. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Image

Mr Lawless said that when people think of work happening in Cern, they invariably consider the “truly phenomenal” research involved in the particle accelerator.

“But there is so much else happening here that impacts the everyday lives of citizens, from cancer radiotherapy, to pixel technologies used for high resolution 3D colour X-ray imaging and even measuring the DNA of art.

“I look forward to bringing my recommendation to the Dáil that Ireland should be a part of this incredible endeavour, and ensure our country plays a vital role in what is one of the most important scientific undertakings in human history.”