Should I consider repeating the Leaving Certificate?

After a long, hard year of study and stress, the news that you have not achieved the level of success you were aiming for in the Leaving Cert is a crushing blow.

After a long, hard year of study and stress, the news that you have not achieved the level of success you were aiming for in the Leaving Cert is a crushing blow.

Approximately 61,000 students sat the Leaving Cert this year and, of that figure, there were about 2,000 repeat students. But the choice to repeat isn’t for everyone and there are some key considerations to weigh up before deciding whether to go down that road again.

Catríona Rodgers, president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, as well as a guidance counsellor in Greenhills Community College in Dublin, says repeating can sometimes be an “immediate panicked response” to the disappointment of not getting a preferred course.

“It is sometimes a desire to be proactive and try to fix a situation they feel uncomfortable in,” she says. “However, it is a pathway that I urge caution on.

“For some, it is the most appropriate path which will allow a second chance to sit the Leaving Cert and achieve the results they know they are capable of, but for others it can be a risky choice.”

She says some students who choose this path can later become disillusioned with their choice or may not end up gaining the point increase they hoped for.

“Students can feel left behind or underestimate how challenging it can be to repeat the year, especially if they choose to study remotely,” she says.

“If you are considering repeating the Leaving Certificate, please contact your school. Your guidance counsellor, year head or tutor will want to help. They can help you make an informed decision and advise on the next steps.

“Look for a local centre that offers repeating the Leaving Certificate as an in-person option. It can be very hard to study remotely and may limit your ability to attain better results. There is a huge amount of resources available online.”

Some students may have enough CAO points for their preferred course but made a mistake in their order of preference, she says. Others may not have met the matriculation requirements or achieved the necessary CAO points.

“In the case of the student who made an error on their CAO order of preference, and those who missed out on the CAO points, I suggest they consider studying a post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) course for the year and reapply to CAO for next year,” says Rodgers.

“If you have missed out on a minimum entry requirement or matriculation requirement, you could consider studying a PLC in the area you are interested in, whilst repeating the subject you missed out on.

“The benefit of this is, you are in the routine of learning and studying, you are upskilling your knowledge and expertise, which will stand to you when you go to college, and you are giving yourself an extra pathway into your preferred course.

“A PLC course is usually accredited by QQI and is most commonly offered at Level 5 as a one-year course. Students study eight modules and their results are assigned points for CAO. You compete against other QQI students for places offered through CAO, in round zero, usually in early August.”

Other options for young people and their families to consider are apprenticeships, “earn-to-learn” schemes, and studying a course offered through the National Tertiary Office.

“Earn-to-learn courses are growing in popularity and are open to school leavers, those seeking a career change or looking to upskill,” says Rodgers.

Adrian Hendrick, a guidance counsellor in Lusk Community College in Dublin with 10 years’ experience working in post-primary schools in this role, says the number of students feeling the need to repeat the Leaving Cert has dramatically reduced over the past decade.

“This progressive and positive development has occurred for a number of reasons, mostly because students have other viable college-entry pathways through PLC colleges and colleges of further education and do not need to repeat,” he says.

“Despite much media coverage of the extremely high CAO points required for certain courses, it remains the case that close to 60 per cent of applicants are offered one of their top three courses.

“Many more Leaving Cert students are offered lower preference courses and are happy to accept these college offers too. These students have met the minimum entry requirements and achieved sufficient CAO points for a place.”

Hendrick points out there are some students who set their hearts on particular courses and colleges and when they do not achieve the entry requirements, they do consider repeating the Leaving Cert.

“It is difficult for the group of students who do achieve the requisite CAO points needed, but have not achieved a particular grade in a subject required as a minimum requirement for a course,” he says.

“Leaving Cert results across different years cannot be combined to achieve higher points totals.

“However, if a student has not achieved a minimum grade entry requirement, it is possible to repeat particular subjects to achieve a minimum entry grade and this is an understandable decision for some students.

“Other students do not achieve sufficient points for a particular course and will consider repeating the Leaving Cert if they are either unhappy with the lower preference college course offered.

“Students in this category should seriously reflect on their full Leaving Cert performance and assess the reasons why they did not fulfil what they believe was their full potential.”

Hendrick says students who have suffered a particularly traumatic life event or a physical or mental health situation that prevented them from fully applying themselves could consider repeat options.

“For students who just never got going or felt unmotivated through the final year in Leaving Cert, there are other progression options, perhaps better than going back to repeat, which I think most people would agree should be a once-only lifetime event,” he adds.

John O’Regan, a teacher with Leaving Cert Experts, says lots of students find themselves mulling whether to repeat, and that it’s normal to feel unsure about what to do next.

“Repeating the Leaving Certificate involves enrolling in school again, attending classes and retaking the exams with the goal of improving your grades,” he says.

“It can be a challenging process, but with the right mindset and support, it can also be a great opportunity for a fresh start. Remember, it’s crucial to stay positive and determined, focus on your goals, and keep your eyes on the prize.

“Make sure to seek advice and support from those around you and consider all your options carefully.”

O’Regan says there are a few places to look for advice before making an informed decision.

“School guidance counsellors are there to help you navigate these big decisions,” he says. “They can provide insights into how repeating might benefit you based on your specific situation.

“Your teachers know your academic strengths and weaknesses better than most. They can give you an honest opinion on whether repeating could help improve your grades.

“Also, chat with someone who has repeated the Leaving Cert. They can give you the lowdown on what it’s really like and whether it was worth it for them.

“Parents and family know you well and can offer personal advice and support. Sometimes, a different perspective can help clarify things.

“There are also plenty of online spaces where students discuss their experiences with repeating the Leaving Certificate. Just make sure you’re looking at reputable sources.”

As to whether it is ultimately a good idea, he says it is important to consider whether you believe you can significantly improve your grades. “But it’s another year of hard work and study,” he adds. “You need to be mentally prepared to tackle it again.”

Do

– Talk to a guidance counsellor: They can help you weigh the pros and cons based on your unique situation

– Assess your motivation: Make sure you’re repeating for the right reasons, not just because you feel pressured

– Plan ahead: Create a study plan and set realistic goals for the year ahead

– Take care of your mental health: Repeating can be stressful – make sure you’re looking after your wellbeing

– Explore all options: Consider other pathways such as PLC courses or apprenticeships that might lead to your desired career

Don’t

– Rush your decision: Take the time to think it through and gather all the information you need

– Repeat just because friends are: This is about your future, not keeping up with friends

– Ignore other routes: Repeating isn’t the only way to reach your goals

– Neglect self-care: Burnout is real – make sure to balance study with relaxation

– Be afraid to ask for help: Whether it’s emotional support or academic guidance, don’t hesitate to reach out