Is a post-Leaving Cert course for me?

Areas of study available include business, electronics engineering, computing, catering, sport and leisure and theatre and stage. Photograph: iStock

When a student is in sixth year, it is easy to feel like the Leaving Certificate and the points race are the only way to further your education.

However, there are now more ways than ever before to continue your learning journey after secondary school, even if the Leaving Cert did not go as well as you had hoped it would.

What is a PLC course?

A post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) course is a course that students often take after secondary school and before embarking on third level. They’re not only for school-leavers and are also very popular among those seeking to return to education, reskill or retrain.

The courses are quite practical and targeted in comparison to more broad and generalised degrees. They provide job-specific training that allows students to progress straight into the workforce, or provide a stepping stone for higher education.

Many PLCs include practical experience, such as time spent in a laboratory for those studying science, to give students hands-on experience before completing their course.

How long does a PLC course last?

Most PLC courses last one year, however, some have the option of a second year, which will offer the student additional qualifications.

If after the completion of a PLC course a student decides that they would like to pursue a further course of study, they can apply for a level eight course via the CAO.

What areas are PLCs available in?

These courses are available in a wide range of areas, with the number of programmes having increased significantly over recent decades.

Some of the areas of study include business, electronics engineering, computing, catering, sport and leisure and theatre and stage. PLCs are also available in tourism, multimedia studies and journalism, childcare and community care and hairdressing and beauty care, as well as equestrian studies.

A full list of courses is available on qualifax.ie.

Are there eligibility requirements for PLCs?

Generally, the courses are suitable for anybody who has completed their Leaving Cert exams.

However, those who have not completed their Leaving Cert but have a relevant experience or a particular passion for an area of study may be considered for a place on a course. Such individuals should contact the institution to inquire further about their eligibility.

Some courses require specific grades in subjects to be granted a place on the course. These vary depending on the programme.

How do I apply?

Applications are made directly to the institution providing the course. Prospective students are normally called for an informal interview to discuss their application before an offer of a place on the programme is made.

Offers are made in advance of the Leaving Cert results being issued and are conditional on an applicant meeting the entry requirements of the course, which vary depending on the course and institution.

What qualifications do I leave with?

Most students who complete a one-year PLC earn a level five qualification on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ). Some PLCs can extend for an additional year, with students who do so leaving with a NFQ level six qualification after the second year.

One of the most beneficial aspects of PLCs is students leave with a QQI award and QQI points, which can be used to apply for additional study both in Ireland and, increasingly, internationally.

What are the outcomes for those who complete PLCs?

Solas, the State body responsible for further education and training, has done a lot of work on the outcomes for those who have undergone PLCs.

The body found that for the 2014/2015 PLC graduates, a total of 64 per cent were in “substantial employment” in 2016, rising 10 per cent in the three years up to that year.

For the same group, 27 per cent of PLC graduates continued their education and enrolled in higher education one year after graduation.

The most common sector for graduates to be in substantial employment was the wholesale and retail sector (30 per cent), followed by accommodation and food service (19 per cent) and human health and social work activities (13 per cent).

So I could go straight to work after a PLC?

Yes, because PLCs tend to be quite job and sector specific, they prepare graduates to enter the workforce. Examples of this are the likes of courses in chefing or beauty.

According to the Solas research on the topic, the median weekly wage of a PLC graduate in substantial employment within a year of completion was €253.60, increasing to €431.50 within six years.

Are there people for whom a PLC is particularly suited?

People leaving secondary school who aren’t 100 per cent sure what career they would like to pursue often opt for a PLC as it allows them to get a better understanding of what studying a certain subject would be like in reality.

Because PLCs are much shorter and more affordable than a university degree, individuals can taste it before committing to a sector on a more long-term basis.

PLCs are also an excellent option for people whose Leaving Cert did not go as well as required to earn a place on their desired course at university. Many PLCs have access routes to university degree, meaning students can use it as a bridge to achieving their desired degree.

A PLC is also an excellent option for adults seeking to return to education as they are shorter in duration and less costly than a university degree, as well as for unemployed people seeking to gain new skills to transition back into the labour market.

What are the benefits of doing a PLC?

As already mentioned, a PLC is far shorter than a university degree and far cheaper, making it a more viable option for those who may not be in a position to give up work long term in order to continue their education.

Adding to this, a PLC is like a bridge between school and university. Based in colleges, the classrooms resemble those students are familiar with through their existing schooling, but teaches them skills that are required for university such as conducting presentations, leadership and teamwork.

For many who are anxious about the big leap into university, a PLC can be the perfect option to allow for an easier transition into third level.

How much does it cost?

Since September 2022, fees for PLCs were abolished for both domestic and international students.

However, colleges offering PLC courses can often have an additional “course charge” which is used to cover expenses such as books, student services, registration fees and exam fees. The amount of the charge varies from college to college and can differ depending on the course. Everyone must pay this charge.

Is financial assistance available?

Grants are available for those undertaking PLCs. Students may be eligible for the Susi grant or the Back-to-Education allowance depending on their financial situations. Eligible students can receive the Susi grant for a year of a PLC as well as for up to four years following the PLC while in higher education.