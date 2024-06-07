‘Time was the main challenge’: Reaction to day three of Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams

* Leaving Cert students had geography (9.30am) and are due to sit maths paper one (2pm)

Leaving Cert student.

Leaving Cert geography: ‘Something to suit everyone’

Today’s Leaving Cert geography paper has been well received by both students and teachers.

Lesley Aslin, a geography teacher with the Institute of Education, said there were plenty of opportunities for H1 students to stand out and shine.

“Students will leave the geography exam tired but relieved, knowing that the paper gave them a fair opportunity to display their knowledge and make the most of their preparation,” she said.

The short questions of part one offered the usual smattering of physical geography and map skills, she said.

“While there were few moments that might cause a mild brow furrow, ‘the area of subzone V’ for example, a quick glance at the map cleared it up nicely. Students are given marks for their best 10 of 12 answers and so most will have felt assured as they progress deeper into the paper,” she said.

Leaving Cert geography higher level part one:

Part two offered some “lovely” questions. she said.

“Students will be delighted with the tectonic heavy physical geography questions. This material, part of core unit one, is covered right at the beginning of fifth year, when students are freshest and drawn to the drama of earthquakes and volcanoes,” she said.

The adjustments to this year’s paper meant students could maximize on this familiar material, so many will feel really encouraged.

“Many will also be relieved to see erosion reappear following a pattern from recent years. Students who hoped to do regional geography (core unit two) will be pleased with questions four and five. There was nothing out of the blue so a prepared student would recognise what was demanded and had the chance to make informed choices to best reflect their knowledge,” she said.

Elective five was particularly topical, she said, focusing on migration and migration policy.

“Those high scoring students who really grasped the material and are alert to contemporary news and discussions will have found a chance to distinguish themselves. While generally manageable, a student who can think beyond the examples in the textbook will be really pleased.”

Leaving Cert geography higher level, part two:

“Of particular note was the geo-ecology option, which was a real gift to the students. In previous years students would be anxious about the precise combination of topics to include in their essays,” she said.

“However, this question clearly laid out the objectives, allowing students to jump right in. In a question for which structure is so important, this was really helpful. The main challenge was ensuring that students kept an eye on the exam hall clock and not let themselves get carried away with the more appealing questions.”

A student lines up to enter a school for China's annual national college entrance examination in Beijing, China. The Gaokao runs from June 7-10 with 13.42 million students across the country participating.

So you think the Leaving Cert is a big deal?

In Ireland we have a record 130,000 students sitting the State exams this year.

Over in China, the number of students taking this year’s multi-subject “gaokao” exams is also set to be a record high with some 13.4 million candidates have registered for the high-stakes tests.

“People say that this is the start of a life,” 50-year-old mother Zhi Haihong told AFP. “So one cannot slack off.”

She donned a traditional qipao dress to take her daughter to the examination site in central Beijing, hoping that its auspicious bright red colour would bring good luck.

China’s gaokao drills high school students on subjects including Chinese, English, mathematics, science and humanities, the results of which are critical for gaining admission to university.

Terry Prone, chairwoman of the Communications Clinic

Terry Prone on the Leaving Cert: ‘Fellow sixth years were crying in the corridors’

Terry Prone, the author, columnist and communications expert, is the latest to appear in our My Leaving series, where public figures reflect on their Leaving Cert experiences.

You can read her piece here.

She has little truck with students getting too emotional about it all. Her advice to her Leaving Cert self?

“Get over yourself. Get in there. Answer the questions. Move on.”