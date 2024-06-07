Leaving Cert geography: topical paper that gave students a chance to shine

This year’s higher-level geography paper was fair, topical and gave students plenty of opportunity to shine, teachers have said. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

This year’s higher-level geography paper was fair, topical and gave students plenty of opportunity to shine, teachers have said.

Edmond Hussey, ASTI subject representative and a teacher at CBC Cork, said that the paper offered students good choice.

“Reports I have heard back from students are resoundingly positive,” he said.

“The exam was very fair and used clear concise language. I was pleased to see data presented in a range of different ways, including a recent volcanic activity in Iceland, CSO population 2022 data, and short questions including afforestation in Ireland and Fáilte Ireland data.

“Students were required to use a range of visual and interpretative skills.

“I welcome the short questions returning to being what they meant to be ‘short questions’ and not eating into the time of the vast essays candidates have to write, for example, seven essays at higher-level.”

Lesley Astin, a geography teacher at the Institute of Education, said that the biggest challenge for students was to keep within the strict timing of the exam and not get carried away with some of the more appealing questions.

“Students will leave the exam tired but relieved, knowing that the paper gave them a fair opportunity to display their knowledge and make the most of their preparation,” she said.

“The adjustments to this year’s paper meant that students could really maximize on this familiar material and so many will feel really encouraged.

“There was nothing out of the blue so a prepared student would recognise what was demanded and had the chance to make informed choices to best reflect their knowledge.

“While there were few moments that might cause a mild brow furrow - the area of

subzone V - for example, a quick glance at the map cleared it up nicely.”

Both teachers said that students particularly liked the geo-ecology option, where the objectives of the question were clearly laid out.

Ms Astin said that elective five, which focused on migration and migration policy, was particularly topical.

“Those high-scoring students who really grasped the material and are alert to contemporary news and discussions will have found a chance to distinguish themselves,” she said.

Mr Hussey said that the ordinary level paper was very manageable.

“It threw up no major surprise and students would have been put at ease with the choices offered in all sections,” he said.

“Questions were well broken up into three, four or even, in one section, five parts. While [some questions] were wordy in places including, for example question 10C, they were fair and allowed students move clearly from one part to the next.”

