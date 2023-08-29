Further education: Everything you need to know about traineeships

A traineeship combines learning in the classroom and experience in the workplace. Photograph: iStock

While there is growing awareness of alternative educational pathways, apprenticeships and post-Leaving Cert courses are the two most commonly cited examples. But there is another option available to those seeking to further their education, and that is a traineeship.

What is a traineeship?

A traineeship is a programme that combines learning in the classroom and experience in the workplace. It seeks to improve the likelihood of participants moving into employment, and to increase retention and productivity in a sector.

Employers provide work-based learning opportunities in collaboration with education and training boards (ETBs) on existing and new programmes to identify skill gaps in the various sectors and industries.

Of the three main further education options offered by Solas, the State agency responsible for further education and training, traineeships are the most vocationally oriented.

For someone interested in being a baker, for example, a traineeship in this field would give them both the theoretical knowledge and the hands-on experience for a role in that sector.

Participants on traineeships learn transferable skills which are typically considered as not specifically related to a particular job, task, academic discipline or area of knowledge and can be used in a wide variety of situations and work settings, such as organisational skills.

They are also taught technical skills, which are the knowledge or abilities needed to perform specific tasks.

There are more than 75 traineeships available in Ireland, with new traineeships being created on a regular basis.

However, not all traineeships are available nationally at all times and elements of traineeships may vary in content, award and duration. Further information on specific programmes available in a specific area can be obtained from the local ETB.

How does a traineeship work?

At least 30 per cent of the programme will be dedicated to on-the-job learning. The programmes are designed for flexible delivery, meaning they can be conducted online, through face-to-face learning or through blended learning.

What qualification does a trainee receive?

A traineeship leads to an award of between level four and level six on the National Framework of Qualifications. They can be a qualification in their own right or a chance to progress on to a higher certificate or ordinary degree (level six and level seven) course.

How long is a traineeship?

The length varies depending on the sector or industry in which the traineeship is in. Most are completed between six and 20 months.

How much is a traineeship?

Traineeships are free of charge to participants. The programme is co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning.

Am I eligible for a traineeship?

Traineeships are open to all potential participants, of all ages and backgrounds.

Trainees may include school leavers who are above the statutory school leaving age of 16 years, older learners, those in employment and those who are unemployed. People in employment with the support of their employer may access traineeships to further enhance their knowledge and skills development.

Traineeships are also available to people who are unemployed and wish, following engagement with their Intreo case officer, to upskill for employment. They may also be eligible for a training allowance or income support during this process.

Eligible individuals must, however, be resident in the State and hold a valid Personal Public Service Number (PPSN).

Who runs traineeships?

Traineeships are run by the local ETB, who works in partnership with employers and industry representatives.

There are 16 ETBs across the country, many of which have sub-offices in their constituency, and even more local providers who run the courses themselves, such as Further Education and Training (FET) centres, colleges of further education, community colleges and more.

For example, in Tipperary ETB, the headquarters is in Nenagh, but there is a sub-office in Clonmel, and there are 13 main centres across Tipperary where people can undertake their traineeship.

This availability in several locations makes traineeships more accessible for those who may not have access to their own transport or is not well connected via public transport, ensuring it is still an option for them should they wish to pursue it.

What are the benefits for those who undertake a traineeship?

Many studies have highlighted the benefits of on-the-job learning, and a traineeship brings this right to the fore.

The purpose of a traineeship is to ensure upon completion trainees are as prepared as possible to enter the labour market.

A survey from Solas found a total of 61 per cent of 2016 trainee graduates who responded to the survey nine months after completion of their programme said they were in employment.

There is also nothing to stop someone who has completed a traineeship, perhaps a few years down the line, from doing an apprenticeship, a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course or a third-level course leading to a level seven or level eight degree at university.

In which industries are traineeships offered?

There are a vast number of areas in which traineeships are offered. The common thread among them all is that they are responding to an identified industry skills need.

There are traineeships available in agriculture, horticulture and mariculture; animal science; tourism; and sports and leisure.

Some of the other industries which offer traineeships are fashion and beauty, ICT, hospitality and finance.

In the area of business, a traineeship is available in business administration, supervisory management leadership, legal administration and medical administration, among others.

Further information on what courses are available is outlined on fetchcourses.ie. Here, prospective trainees can search by location as well as by sector.

Are traineeships paid?

Traineeships differ from apprenticeships in this regard. However, social welfare supports are available.

What are the financial supports available?

An individual in receipt of jobseeker’s benefit, jobseeker’s payment, one-parent family payment, jobseeker’s transitional payment or disability allowance are able to retain their payment while completing their traineeship.

Candidates not receiving the above payments may be eligible for a training allowance or income support for the duration of their traineeship and should contact their local ETB for more information.