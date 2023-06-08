Live - State exams

Reaction to today’s Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams

Up today is Leaving Cert engineering & English paper two and Junior Cycle Irish & geography

Generic Leaving Cert

On day two of the State exams, Leaving Cert students face engineering & English paper 2 and Junior Cycle students have Irish & geography. Illustration: Paul Scott

Carl O'Brien's face
Carl O'Brien
Thu Jun 8 2023 - 12:30
12:08

* 135,000 students have started day two of the State exams

* Leaving Cert: Up today is engineering & English paper two.

* Junior Cycle: Up today is Irish & geography

Students at Sutton Park School, Dublin, begin their State examination. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

12:33

First look: Junior Cycle Irish exams

The Junior Cycle Irish papers are in. They include the T1 (teanga 1) exam paper, designed for schools in Gaeltacht areas and Irish-medium schools, and T2 (teanga 2) is designed for pupils attending English-medium schools.

We’[ll have reaction soon.

T1 exam (higher)

T2 exam (higher)

12:17

First look: Leaving Cert engineering

The Leaving Cert engineering paper has just landed. Check out the higher level below. We’ll have reaction here soon.

In the meantime, did the exam-setters know something we didn’t? In the same week Apple launched its augmented reality goggles, there’s a big emphasis in the paper on “extended reality”, “virtual reality” and the ability to create immersive environments.